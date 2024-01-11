LA's Largest Art Fair to Explore Intersection of Memory, Humanity, and AI

The LA Art Show will donate 15% of proceeds from every ticket to the American Heart Association's Life is Why campaign.

By: Jan. 11, 2024

LA's Largest Art Fair to Explore Intersection of Memory, Humanity, and AI

Click Here returns to the Los Angeles Convention Center from February 14-18 to kick off the city's 2024 art season.

The fair debuts with an Opening Night Premiere Party on Valentine's Day hosted by award-winning actress Lucy Hale in collaboration with LA Art Show's new charity partner, American Heart Association, celebrating its centennial. The LA Art Show will donate 15% of proceeds from every ticket to the American Heart Association's Life is Why campaign.

Guided by the leadership of producer & director Kassandra Voyagis, LA Art Show promises another spectacular international exhibitor lineup from countries including the Philippines, Italy, Israel, Peru and South Korea: "With over 100 galleries, museums and nonprofits exhibiting this year, we continue our commitment to creating the most comprehensive contemporary art experience possible." says Voyagis. "This year's show will celebrate art-globally and locally-and inspire important dialogue."

LA Art Show 2024

Programming to Ignite Dialogue:

  • Curated by Marisa Caichiolo, the Fair's non-commercial program, DIVERSEartLA is partnering with seven international art institutions to explore the intersection of memory, humanity, and AI. Amongst the participants, the Nevada Museum of Art will present "The Journey" by contemporary artist Guillermo Bert and The Museum of Contemporary Art in Bogotá presents "Mythstories" by multimedia artist Carlos Castro Arias.

· LP Gallery from South Korea will feature renowned artist Dain Yoon known for painting on her skin to create surreal self-portraits that often trick the eye with 3D shading. Dain Yoon's pieces are playful yet profound, reflecting her emotional states and the complexity of identity. Now living in the U.S., her work showcases a creative evolution from processing the challenges she faced as a young woman in South Korea to embracing a more stable, confident persona in her new environment.

· To time with Black History Month, the Tanya Weddemire Gallery is set to exhibit the incredible talents of four pioneering black artists, exploring a range of themes, including identity, culture and resilience: Guy Stanley Philoche "Give Us Our Flowers", Serron Green "Invisible", Gregory Saint Amand "Play Time" and O'Neil Scott "Distant Memories".

Fostering Talent:

· Fabrik Projects Gallery in Los Angeles welcomes 'The Soul of Your City' exhibition, the culmination of a global photography competition aimed at capturing the hidden spirit and true identity of cities through the lenses of local photographers. 'The Soul of Your City' competition was born out of a desire to explore and reveal the unseen aspects of urban living and winning works will be showcased.

· Cynthia Corbett Young Masters: The upcoming featured exhibition of Young Masters Art Prize, presented by Cynthia Corbett Gallery, London, represents an international initiative committed to supporting emerging talents from diverse backgrounds. Select artists from six editions will be featured at this year's LA Art Show, in a unique showcase that stands out for its cultural diversity and strong representation of female-identifying artists with 75% of applicants fitting this category.

Community Initiative:

· Athletes for Life: In a new collaboration, the LA Art Show, Expanded Learning (EXL) and Athletes for Life (AFL) Foundation launch the Southern California Art "n" the Schools Art Contest, inviting SoCal students to submit their artwork. Founded by former NFL running back Greg Bell, Athletes for Life has been providing leadership programs to youth since 1989. Winning artwork will be displayed in a special sponsors' lounge, along with works from Greg Bell's art collection.

Please visit www.LAArtShow.com to learn more and purchase tickets.




