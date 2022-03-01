LA Opera Presents Superstar Tenor Javier Camarena In Recital, March 31 and April 2

One of the premiere singers of our time, superstar Mexican tenor Javier Camarena returns to LA Opera for a pair of recitals with Cuban-born pianist Ángel Rodríguez.

The performance will feature French and Italian opera arias, Spanish zarzuela arias and classic Mexican songs.

LA Opera's vaccination policy, along with a state-of-the-art air filtration system and enhanced cleaning protocols, ensures the safest possible experience for artists, staff and audiences the company's top priority. (See below for more information.)

Javier Camarena, recently honored by the prestigious International Opera Awards organization as Male Singer of the Year, is one of the most sought-after artists in the world, performing with resounding success in the main opera houses and concert halls around the globe. In recent years, he has enriched his repertoire with new roles, most notably as Edgardo in Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor and Gualterio in Bellini's Il Pirata.

He is the only singer in history who has sung encores in three different Metropolitan Opera productions: Cinderella (2014), Don Pasquale (2016) and The Daughter of the Regiment (2019). He repeated this feat with The Daughter of the Regiment at the Teatro Real in Madrid as well as at London's Royal Opera House.

His 2021/22 season includes concert tours in Mexico, Spain and China as well as productions at the Royal Opera House, Zurich Opera House, Barcelona's Gran Teatre del Liceu and the Metropolitan Opera.

Javier Camarena and pianist Ángel Rodríguez have been musical partners for many years and have performed recitals all over the world, including a 2019 recital presented by LA Opera. Camarena made his LA Opera debut in 2017 in the leading role of Nadir in The Pearl Fishers.

Performance Dates and Times

Javier Camarena will perform two recitals at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, located at 135 N. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90012 on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 7:30pm and Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 2pm. Tickets begin at $17 and are on sale now. Vaccination is required for entrance; please see additional information below.

Tickets can be purchased online at LAOpera.org, by phone at 213.972.8001, or in person at the LA Opera box office at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (135 N. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles CA 90012). For disability access, call 213.972.0777 or email LAOpera@LAOpera.org.

More information is available at LAOpera.org/Camarena.

In order to be considered fully vaccinated, patrons must confirm that either 14 days have passed since receiving the second dose of FDA or WHO authorized double-dose vaccines or that 14 days have passed since receiving the sole dose of FDA or WHO authorized single-dose vaccines. Audience members may display proof of vaccine on a smartphone or by showing a physical copy of their vaccination card or official vaccination record, along with a government-issued ID, such as a driver's license or passport. Guests younger than 18 may present a school photo ID. Those under 12 must be accompanied by an adult who meets the listed requirements.

Children under 12 and those who are unvaccinated due to a medical or religious reason must provide proof of a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken no more than 72 hours prior to attending, along with government issued ID. Rapid or antigen tests will not be accepted.

Masks will be required at all times for all patrons and visitors regardless of vaccination status in all indoor spaces at LA Opera, except while eating and drinking in designated areas.