LA Opera Presents Free Live Simulcast Of AIDA In Three Locations

Back by popular demand, LA Opera will resume its annual live simulcasts at three locations this year. At 7:30pm on Saturday, June 4, 2022, LA Opera's production of Giuseppe Verdi's Aida will be transmitted live in high-definition video from nine cameras at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion to large LED screens at Newhall Park in Santa Clarita, Pomona Fairplex and the Santa Monica Pier.

The performance stars soprano Latonia Moore and tenor Russell Thomas and will be conducted by James Conlon.

Through the generous support of Los Angeles County and Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, LA Opera is able to present these simulcasts free of charge as a special gift to the community.

Aida will mark the sixth simulcast to the Santa Monica Pier; this will be the first time that the simulcasts will be experienced by audiences in Pomona and Santa Clarita. Since Aida is performed in Italian, the simulcasts will feature subtitles in both English and Spanish.

"These simulcasts make it easier for County residents to get a taste of wonderful opera," said Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, who represents the Third District, where the Santa Monica Pier is located. "You don't need to buy tickets, dress up, or go downtown. Just make your way to the Santa Monica Pier, bring a chair, a blanket or a picnic, and settle in with ocean waves at your back and stars overhead, as Aida's extravagant story of love and loyalty unfolds in front of you."

"Our North Los Angeles County communities are a vibrant hub for the arts," said Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents the Fifth District, where Newhall Park is located. "Fifth District residents will enjoy this beautiful world-renowned opera close to home while spending an evening outdoors with family, friends and neighbors. I'm grateful Los Angeles County is partnering with LA Opera to bring this amazing opportunity to our neighborhoods for free."

"This is a wonderful occasion for San Gabriel Valley residents to experience the thrill of a world-class opera performance for free right in their community," said Supervisor Hilda Solis, who represents the First District, where Fairplex is located. "I encourage all to join us for a wonderful evening under the stars to take in the transformative power of art and culture."

Although no tickets are required for entrance, guests are encouraged to sign up in advance at LAOpera.org/OperaInThePark, LAOpera.org/OperaAtFairplex or LAOpera.org/OperaAtTheBeach to get important information about parking and the latest updates.

Seating at all three locations is general admission, and doors will open at 5:30pm. Attendees are advised to bring their own seating and to arrive early both for pre-performance picnicking and to secure the best viewing areas.

Opera in the Park-Newhall Park in Santa Clarita

For detailed information about the Santa Clarita simulcast, please visit LAOpera.org/OperaInThePark. Newhall Park is located at 24923 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91321. Free parking is available inside the park.

For more information about Newhall Park, please click here.

Opera at Fairplex-Pomona Fairplex

For detailed information about the Pomona Fairplex simulcast, please visit LAOpera.org/OperaAtFairplex. Fairplex is located at 1101 W. McKinley Ave., Pomona, CA 91768.

For more information about Pomona Fairplex, please visit Fairplex.com.

Opera at the Beach-Santa Monica Pier

For detailed information about the Santa Monica Pier simulcast, please visit LAOpera.org/OperaAtTheBeach. The Santa Monica Pier is located at the western terminus of Colorado Avenue. Parking spots can be reserved in advance at ParkMe.com/pier. Attendees can also take public transit, exiting the Metro Expo Line at the Downtown Santa Monica station.

For more information about the Santa Monica Pier, please visit SantaMonicaPier.org.

For additional information about the production, please visit LAOpera.org/Aida.