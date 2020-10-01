LA Opera Announces Online Events for This Week

While LA Opera awaits its cue to return to live performances onstage, the company has turned to creating an array of online content through the LA Opera At Home initiative, which will soon expand to include a series of exciting new Digital Shorts commissions as well as a November 14 stream of The Anonymous Lover by Joseph Bologne, the first known Black classical composer. Since the launch of LA Opera At Home in March, these popular online offerings have accumulated more than 740,000 views to date.

Here's what's on tap for the week to come.

Tuesday, October 6, at 2pm PDT

Opera Family Time



Gather the kids for a fun-filled musical adventure with soprano Jamie Chamberlin and tenor Nathan Granner (and Esther the opera dog!). On this episode of Sing Out Loud, they celebrate the autumn baking season, with lots of singing for the whole family.

Thursday, October 8, at 5pm PDT

Living Room Recital



Presented in collaboration with Musco Center for the Arts as part of Chapman University's weeklong Chapman Family Homecoming, tenor Ashley Faatoalia (a Chapman alumnus) partners with pianist Louise Thomas for a program of classic art songs, famous arias and beloved spirituals.

To access all of these programs and to learn more about current and future programming, please visit LAOpera.org/AtHome.

