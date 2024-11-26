LA Children's Chorus to Celebrate the Season with Winter Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Grammy Award-winning Los Angeles Children’s Chorus will ring in the holidays with its annual Winter Concert, entitled “Celebrating Joy,” with back-to-back performances at two different locations, Saturday, December 7, 7 pm, at First United Methodist Church in Pasadena, and Sunday, December 8, 7 pm, at Pasadena Presbyterian Church.



The program, which varies for the two concerts, includes an array of carols, seasonal songs, and winter-themed works. Among the highlights are “Imagine” by John Lennon; several selections from Britten’s beloved Ceremony of Carols; Ruth Boshkoff’s “I Will Bring You Brooches”; Felix Mendelssohn’s “There Shall A Star From Jacob Come Forth”; Johannes Brahms “Ave Maria”; Henry Purcell’s celebratory “Sound the Trumpet”; Jake Narverud’s “Lunar Lullaby”; and Marvin Hamlisch’s “One” from A Chorus Line. Also featured are selection of Welsh, Nigerian, and French folk songs and works by J.S. Bach, Eric William Barnum, Marc-Antoine Charpentier, Petr Eben, Rafael Isaza, Kirke Mechem, Robert Schumann, Randall Thompson, Lyn Williams, and more.



Some 400 choristers from six of LACC’s ensembles will perform. Concert Choir, led by LACC Artistic Director Fernanco Malvar-Ruiz, appears at both concerts. Malvar-Ruiz also conducts the Chorale (LACC’s SATB ensemble) and Chamber Singers and Eric Lifland leads the Apprentice Choir (December 7). LACC Associate Artistic Director Fred Meads leads the Intermediate Choir and Dr. Steven Kronauer conducts the Young Men’s Ensemble (December 8).



Tickets to LACC’s Winter Concert ($29, $41, $51) are on sale now; children 17 and under are half price.



