LA Art Show to Return to the Los Angeles Convention Center in February

LA Art Show, LA's longest-running art fair, returns to the Los Angeles Convention Center from February 19 to 23, 2025 in celebration of its 30tth anniversary. In the wake of the tragic fires, free general admission entry to the fair will be given to firefighters and their families as a thank-you for their tireless efforts. In conjunction with supporting the American Heart Association's Life is Why campaign, the LA Art Show is working with the California Community Foundation's Wildfire Recovery Fund in its fundraising efforts and is giving attendees the option to donate when purchasing tickets.

LA Art Show's non-commercial platform DIVERSEartLA, curated by Marisa Caichiolo, is back with a compelling retrospective, reflecting its transformative journey over the past eight years. The program, which began in 2015, was born out of a necessity to amplify marginalized perspectives with the upcoming exhibition emphasizing the importance of diverse representation and continued advocacy for inclusivity in the arts with each piece representing a significant milestone that challenges the status quo.

"This exhibition transcends mere celebration; it constitutes a critical inquiry into the impact the program has had within the broader art community," says Caichiolo. "It honors our partners and highlights the vibrant evolution of DIVERSEartLA as an indispensable presence in the cultural landscape with unwavering commitment to inclusivity and innovation."

Along with a catalog and a timeline, DIVERSEartLA 2025 will showcase eight thought-provoking installations from previous years, including:

2018

"Left" or "Right"/Punching Bags: Antuan Rodriguez

· Curated by Marisa Caichiolo, the interactive installation depicts different world leaders and tyrants, which allows the spectator, through the punching of the bags, to release anger, transforming these objects into tools of detoxification and mental healing.

2019

27 Peces/27 Fish, Installation, 2018: Cristian Castro (MOLAA)

· Argentinian artist Cristian Castro presents his site-specific installation, 27 Peces / 27 Fish created through repurposing discarded vintage household appliances, forming a multidisciplinary space in which to explore the relationship between art, science, environment and society. The deep-sea fish in 27 Fish represent a retro-futuristic style, incorporating kinetic movement and light.

2020

Celebrating Diversity By Chiachio & Giannone (MOLAA)

· Argentinian artistic duo, Leo Chiachio & Daniel Giannone collaborated with more than 3,000 LA community members to produce the pride flag which, in 2019, was carried by over 100 volunteers at the Long Beach Pride Parade.

2020

The Birth of the Niemand by Viktor Freso (Danubiana Museum | Bratislava)

· Monumental sculptures represent a range of negative emotions that people try to hide in their lives, such as maliciousness, inferiority complex and unhealthy self-confidence.

2021

Agua by Luciana Abait (Now Art LA and Building Bridges Art Exchange)

· The video projection is inspired by the flood-myth motif in which water acts as a healing and re-birth tool, often referencing ideas of creation and sustaining life. The work is architecturally integrated to foster a poetic awareness of water as a sacred resource while creating a moment of reflection for those who attend.

2022

Environmental Digital Experience: A. Ordoñez (Raubtier Productions & Unicus)

· Climate change is a significant threat and this installation hopes to instill a sense of urgency about the threats facing our planet.

2023

Eternal light by HanHo (ReflectSpace Gallery, Glendale Library & Culture Nomad Seoul)

· Korean artist HanHo's "Eternal Light," a massive nine-part multimedia work inspired by Michelangelo's "The Last Judgment," uses traditional art, technology and performance to re-imagine an apocalyptic scenario for the 21st century.

2024

The Journey by Guillermo Bert (The Nevada Museum of Art)

· Featuring 20 life-sized wood sculptures of actual immigrants employed as frontline workers, including firefighters, Bert's multimedia work explores how ancient traditions and modern technology merge.

Tickets are available online with 15% of proceeds donated to American Heart Association's Life is Why campaign.

