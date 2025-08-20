Kravis Center to Celebrate National Dance Day in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Raymond D. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is inviting everyone to don their favorite dance shoes and make time to move during National Dance Day on September 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Serving once again as the official National Dance Day host for South Florida, the Kravis Center has a full lineup of free workshops and classes, including line-dancing, hip-hop, ballet and more expert-led activities for everyone!

"We are honored to once again welcome everyone as the official South Florida host of National Dance Day,” said Tracy C. Butler, Senior Director of Education. “Dancers and movers of all ages and abilities are invited to join us in the Kravis Center's Cohen Pavilion for an entire day of free events, led by our dance professionals. Dancing not only promotes better physical and mental health but is also a way to connect us together as a community. National Dance Day is a perfect opportunity to try something new, or to rediscover the joy dancing brings to your life.”

The national holiday, recognized by Congress, is dedicated to supporting and sharing the joys and benefits of dance and movement. This year's National Dance Day is presented in collaboration with the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts and the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, CA.

Participants are encouraged to register for free in advance for the National Dance Day workshops online at www.kravis.org.

National Dance Day at the Kravis Center schedule line-up:

● 11:00 a.m. – Doors Open/Community Marketplace – Weiner Banquet Center and Harris Pre-Function Hall

o Discover dance programs offered throughout our area

● 11:30 – 12:00 p.m. – Group Activity: Welcome / Group Warm Up – Gimelstob Ballroom

o Led by Lori Ramirez.

● 12:15 – 1 p.m. – Workshop: Hip-Hop – Gimelstob Ballroom

o Led by Kenny Fowler

o Grab your sneakers and get ready to freestyle! This energetic workshop introduces dancers to classic and contemporary party moves focusing on rhythm, footwork and style.

● 12:15 – 1 p.m. – Class: Theater Dance – Khoury Family Dance Rehearsal Hall

o Led by Herman Payne

o This workshop will focus on musical theater choreography with an emphasis on style!

● 12:15 – 1 p.m. – Class: All Together Dance – Dance Studio

o Led by Kori Epps

o Let's move! In this class all levels and all ages are celebrated. No technique necessary. Music and group instructions will inspire connections between body and soul, creativity and community.

● 1:15 – 2 p.m. Workshop: Salsa – Gimelstob Ballroom

o Led by Isabelle Pailleret

o Ready to have fun? Join in & let's dance! Introduction to Salsa dancing. You will learn the rhythm, the basic steps and of course, how to move your hips. Dancing is great physical exercise as well as mental stimulation. All ages & all levels are welcome. See you on the dance floor! Don't forget your smile!

· 1:15 – 3 p.m. – Class: Advanced Ballet – Khoury Family Dance Rehearsal Hall

o Led by Steven Caras

o Celebrated dancer Steven Caras leads this advanced ballet class, emphasizing throughout, the critically important rhythm and musicality he garnered under the watchful eyes of some of the world's greatest instructors including George Balanchine, Stanley Williams and David Howard, among others.

● 1:15 – 2 p.m. – Workshop: Irish Step – Khoury Family Dance Rehearsal Hall

o Led by Caitlin Kelly Rathe

o Calling all Riverdance fans! High-stepping fun awaits in this class where you'll learn the basics of this 500-year-old traditional dance which promotes stamina, balance, flexibility and increased cardiovascular health benefits.

● 2:15 – 3 p.m. – Workshop: Polynesian Dance – Gimelstob Ballroom

o Led by Kuma Hula Kona Garcia

o Cultural Ambassador and instructor Kona Garcia leads this workshop that embodies the richness of Hawaiian culture through the spirit of traditional hula.

● 2:15 – 3 p.m. – Class: Intermediate Tap– Dance Studio

o Led by Ashley Bachner

o This workshop is an intermediate tap class focusing on proper technique and rhythm! Please bring your own tap shoes.