Kinky and Los Abandoned Come to Levitt LA

Get ready for an electrifying night as Kinky and Los Abandoned take the stage at Levitt LA! The event is set for August 23.

Kinky

Hailing from Monterrey, Mexico, Kinky is one of the most influential bands in the Latin alternative scene. They are known for their explosive blend of electronic rock, funk, and Latin rhythms. Since their debut in the early 2000s, Kinky has captivated audiences worldwide with their genre-defying sound, energetic performances, and infectious anthems such as "Más," "Soun Tha Mi Primer Amor," and "¿A Dónde Van Los Muertos?"

With multiple Latin Grammy nominations and a reputation for pushing sonic boundaries, Kinky delivers a dynamic live show that fuses synthesizers, rock guitars, and traditional Latin grooves-creating an experience that is both futuristic and deeply rooted in culture.

Los Abandoned

Reuniting for a rare and highly anticipated performance, Los Abandoned brings their signature bilingual alt-rock energy back to the stage. Known for their catchy hooks, punk edge, and a sound that fuses indie rock with Latin rhythms and Spanglish lyrics, this LA-based band became a staple of the early 2000s Latin alternative movement. Led by frontwoman Lady P, their songs like "Van Nuys (es Very Nice)" and "Panic-oh!" continue to resonate with fans who appreciate bold, witty music that is unapologetically bicultural.