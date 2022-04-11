Kentwood Players to Hold Auditions for LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR

Kentwood Players will hold open auditions for LAUGHTER ON THE 23rd FLOOR, a Show Biz comedy by Neil Simon, on Saturday, May 14 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and Sunday, May 15 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Callbacks will be held on Monday, May 16 at 7:00 PM by appointment only. This is a non-equity, non-paid production directed by Stanley Brown and produced by Kathy Dershimer for Kentwood Players, with rights secured from Concord Theatricals.

Performance dates are Friday, July 22 through Saturday, August 6, 2022 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 PM, and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 PM. Auditions and performances take place at the Westchester Playhouse, located at 8301 Hindry Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045

Neil Simon's hilarious and poignant memory play LAUGHTER ON THE 23rd FLOOR, based on his personal experience working as a young writer for the classic 1950's comedy-variety TV series Your Show of Shows, returns to Kentwood Players at the Westchester Playhouse in a new, energized production. Simon brings to life a vivid memoir of colorful and volatile personalities relying on their comedic talents to balance their private lives with high pressure careers. Simon's 28th play is one of his best: a blend of unforgettable characters laced with an exclusive insight into the era known as The Golden Age of Television. Join us for this perfect nostalgic getaway!

Those auditioning must be fully vaccinated, with mask wearing optional. Please read the play before auditioning to become familiar with the characters. No appointments are necessary to audition; just arrive to allow time to sign-in and complete paperwork during scheduled audition times. Please bring a current headshot and resume as well as your calendar as a rehearsal schedule will be posted at auditions and you will be asked to note any conflicts. Free street parking is available on 83rd Street and in the adjoining neighborhood, but not on Hindry Avenue, with left turns restricted on the corner of Hindry and Florence. So please read all traffic and parking signs carefully when you arrive to audition. Sides are available by request to Laughter@kentwoodplayers.org and at the door during auditions.

Character Breakdown :

Auditions for all characters are open to all ages, genders, ethnicities and physical abilities. Actors should be in reasonably good physical shape, given the physical comedy in the show. Actors should be willing to cut/style their hair for the 1950's era. Please note some of the language may be offensive.

LUCAS (M, 20's) A freshman comedy writer and the show's narrator. (Often speaks directly to the audience) Shy but motivated. Admires the other writers.

MILT FIELDS (M, 40's-60's) A veteran writer. Wears capes and berets to make an impression. A joke-a-minute guy who cheats on his wife.

VAL SLOTSKY (M, 40's-60's) A senior member of the writing staff. Russian/Ukrainian accent. Politically aware.

BRIAN DOYLE (M, 30's-50's) The Irish writer. Heavy smoker, drinker, and cougher. He dreams of writing for films.

KENNY FRANKS (M, 30'S-40's) Considered to be the "boy genius" of the writing staff. The "most sophisticated" of the group. A sharp dresser.

CAROL WYMAN (F, 30's-40's) The only woman writer on the show, so she's tough, smart and shows " a strong and quick defense." (Will appear pregnant in one scene.)

MAX PRINCE - (M, 30's-50's) A TV mega star, a larger-than-life personality dedicated to his career and loyal to his co-workers while addicted to alcohol and pills. Volatile. Exudes strength "which comes from his anger. "

HELEN (F, 20's) Max's secretary. Wants to be a comedy writer. Capable. Attractive but it's not fully realized until the end of the play.

IRA STONE (M, 30's-50's) A hypochondriac who is late to work every day due to a new "ailment." Gets physically pushed around a bit by Max.

COVID-19 Policy: Everyone ages 12 and over must show proof of vaccination and photo ID for admittance. Masks are recommended but optional. Please Note: This policy will be updated and changed as more information develops, with Kentwood Players monitoring all Los Angeles City and County directives.

Kentwood Players is a nonprofit theatre group dedicated to enriching, educating and entertaining our community through the transformative power of live theatre while creating an environment for inspiring human potential. As a 501C3 organization, donations to Kentwood Players are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.

For more information about Kentwood Players including our current production and upcoming auditions, please visit the Kentwood Players website at www.kentwoodplayers.org. You can also find Kentwood Players information on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.