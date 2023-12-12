Kentwood Players to Hold Auditions For STEEL MAGNOLIAS in January

Kentwood Players will hold open auditions for STEEL MAGNOLIAS by Robert Harling on Saturday, January 20 from 10:00am to 1:00pm, and Sunday, January 21 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the Westchester Playhouse, 8301 Hindry Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90045. Callbacks will take place by invitation only on Monday, January 22 beginning at 7:00pm. This is a non-equity, all-volunteer production directed by Jon Sparks and produced by Alison Boole and Kirk Larson for Kentwood Players with rights secured from Dramatists Play Service.

Performance dates are Friday, March 15 through Saturday, April 6, 2024, on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm. Saturday matinees at 2:00pm will be added on March 23 and continue through the rest of the run. Auditions and performances take place at the Westchester Playhouse, located at 8301 Hindry Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045.

STEEL MAGNOLIAS follows the trials and tribulations of six sassy and formidable women in 1980's Chinquapin Parish, Louisiana. Truvy's Beauty Salon is where all the ladies who are anybody in town meet every Saturday to have their hair done and exchange news and gossip. Helped by her eager new assistant, Annelle, the outspoken, wise-cracking Truvy dispenses shampoos and free advice to Ouiser, the town's rich curmudgeon; Miss Clairee, an eccentric millionaire with a raging sweet tooth; and M'Lynn, the local social leader whose daughter Shelby, the prettiest girl in town, is about to get married.

Filled with hilarious repartee and humorously revealing verbal collisions, the play takes a dark turn when the spunky Shelby (who is a diabetic) goes against the advice of her mother and doctor and risks her life to have a baby. The play draws the women together to deal with life, love and loss, drawing on their underlying strength and devotion to each other in good times and bad.

The director is seeking a diverse and inclusive cast. No appointments are necessary to audition; please arrive to allow time to sign-in and complete paperwork during scheduled audition times. Please bring a current headshot and resume as well as your calendar as a rehearsal schedule will be posted and you will be asked to note any conflicts. For more information, please send an email to Magnolias@kentwoodplayers.org.

Cast Breakdown: The director is seeking a diverse and inclusive cast.

Truvy Jones: (Female to play early 40's) Owner of a small-town beauty shop. She knows everyone's business and shares it with anyone who will listen. Southern Belle. She always has advice for you, and it often comes in the form of a country saying.

M'Lynn Eatenton: (Female to play early 50's): Mother of Shelby. She is over-protective at times and finds the need to always have a firm grasp on the world. She is a busy woman who worries too much for her age.

Annelle Dupuy-Desoto: (Female to play 19-25): Very shy hairdresser. She goes from a very soft-spoken person to a bible-loving Christian with her heart on her sleeve.

Shelby Eatenton-Latcherie: (Female to play 25): Diabetic, prettiest girl in town, and loved by all. She has a weird relationship with her mother, and often rebels just for the sake of rebellion.

Clairee Belcher: (Female to play early 60's): Widow of the former mayor of Chinquapin. She is wealthy and also knows everyone's business. She is the sarcastic member of the group. She loves to laugh and poke fun at the little things that others cry over. She is very close with Ouiser.

Ouiser Bourdeaux: (Female to play early 60's): She is the same age as Clairee. She is a wealthy old bitty. She is a loveably miserable lady though. Her unique personality and sense of humor is a great relief in the serious scenes. She is very close to Clairee.

Metro Train riders can take the K Line to Kentwood, exiting at the Westchester/Veterans station at Florence and Hindry, just a short one block walk from the Westchester Playhouse. Riders who show their Metro TAP card when purchasing a full price ticket at the box office will receive a $5 discount for that performance.

For drivers, there are two free parking lots available. The small lot next to the Westchester Playhouse is reserved for disabled patrons only. The Hensel Phelps parking lot at 8330 Hindry Avenue (across the street, next to the Metro train tracks) opens an hour before each performance, is locked when a performance begins, and reopens at the end of the show. Look for our parking lot greeter to welcome you. Free street parking is available on 83rd Street and in the adjoining neighborhood, but do not park on our block of Hindry. Please read all traffic and parking signs carefully.

For more information about Kentwood Players including our current production, upcoming auditions, and shows, please visit the Kentwood Players website at www.kentwoodplayers.org. You can also find Kentwood Players information on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

Another way to learn more about Kentwood Players and our members is to attend in-person Kentwood Players membership meetings, which are free to the public and held on the third Wednesday of each month at 7:30pm at the Westchester Playhouse, 8301 Hindry Ave., Los Angeles 90045. Come on down and find out more about our 74-years-old and going strong community theater group and how you can get involved as one of our volunteers!

Kentwood Players is a non-profit theatre group dedicated to enriching, educating, and entertaining our community through the transformative power of live theatre while creating an environment for inspiring human potential. As a 501C3 organization, donations to Kentwood Players in any amount are always greatly appreciated and are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.