Kelly 'Risk' Graval & Mear One Paint The Maiden Of The Mayfair Mural In Los Angeles

Internationally known and respected graffiti artists Kelly "Risk" Graval and MEAR ONE recently descended on The Mayfair Hotel to paint Mucha-inspired "Maiden of the Mayfair" mural on the side of the garage. This mural is a perfect collaboration between RISK's trademark abstract drip style and MEAR ONE's edgy surrealism. With the color wash backdrop, The Maiden of the Mayfair mural celebrates the romantic relationship between humanity and music drawing from the aesthetic origins of Hollywood cinema magic and The Mayfair's Art Deco design. The mural is a continuation of Alphonse Mucha inspired mural project with Punk Film s.r.o. that began earlier this summer.

"This musing of the sun, crescent moon and stars expresses a sort of soothing resonance we receive from art and being in the moment, one that heals the soul and inspires our minds," commented by MEAR ONE on his inspiration behind the piece.

With a career spanning 30 years, RISK has been synonymous with the Los Angeles art scene for decades and has solidified his place in history as a world-renowned fine artist. RISK's art spans the spectrum of everything from renowned clothing brands and canvas pieces, to massive public murals that breathe life into their communities. Artists such as the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ice Cube, Bad Religion and the legendary Michael Jackson have featured RISK's art in their music videos. RISK has also worked with some of the most notable music festivals, musicians, and events around the globe, including Coachella, the MTV Music Awards, Sunset Strip Music Festival, The Doors and of course his high-profile collaboration with Aerosmith. In 2017 RISK was received one of the highest honors and was Knighted in Italy at San Silvestre al Quirinale a church designed and built by Michael Angelo.

MEAR ONE, born Kalen Ockerman, has been at the forefront of LA's graffiti and mural culture for nearly three decades. He is famous for having pioneered the Melrose graffiti art movement in the late 80s and is considered by many to be LA's most prolific public muralist. Early on in his career, MEAR gained his recognition for building the bridge between graffiti art and fine art. He was the first graffiti artist to exhibit at the infamous 01 Gallery on Melrose, as well as at 33 1/3 Gallery in Silverlake, where Banksy would later debut his first North American show. MEAR ONE's work was part of the landmark Art in the Streets 2011 exhibit at the Los Angeles Museum of Contemporary Art. He is perhaps best known for constructing powerful narratives juxtaposing philosophy, ancient mythology, and modern politics to inspire an evolved conscious. This interpretation of reality is achieved through balanced dialogue between surrealism and the metaphysical. MEAR ONE helps us envision the sublime spirit of our time - not by escaping reality, but by confronting it head-on.

Newly re-opened, The Mayfair Hotel has become one of the hottest new destinations in downtown Los Angeles. Located a few blocks west of the 110 freeway and just an earshot from Downtown Los Angeles, the hotel has become a hotspot for artists and celebrities to intersect for the hotel's impressive calendar of art, music, and entertainment.

The Mayfair Hotel - a historic 1926 hotel located in the emerging Westlake neighborhood of Downtown Los Angeles - unveiled a top-to-bottom renovation in July 2018 which reinterpreted its authentic early 20th-century character with distinctly Los Angeles style and substance. This fusion of nostalgic authenticity with a contemporary edge creates an inclusive destination that is as casually sophisticated as it is thoughtfully provocative. It sparks creativity, ignites passions and faithfully pays homage to the hotel's Roaring Twenties roots while delivering an electric vibe that blurs the lines between art and experience.

Managed by award-winning, nationally recognized operator Crescent Hotels & Resorts, the reenergized Mayfair Hotel is one of the city's newest social hubs, offering art and music programming with a distinct Los Angeles touch. The Mayfair provides multi-faceted dining and bar options, including M Bar located in the lobby lounge, Library Bar and the hotel's signature restaurant. Los Angeles-based talent management group Regime 72 is curating and managing the entertainment experience, with a high frequency of artists performing at the hotel each week. Enhanced amenities include the exposed brick-walled ballroom, where the first Academy Awards after-party was held, a newly constructed podcast studio, an intimate writer's room and an art gallery featuring curated art available for purchase. A fitness center and large outdoor pool located off the third floor will open in 2019. The Mayfair Hotel experience is not about exclusivity, but rather inclusivity, positioning the property as a living room for guests and locals alike.

Regime Contemporary features a balanced blend of fine art and photography. Dedicated to exhibitions that challenge conventional modes of art production and presentation, the gallery is committed to contemporary art through a distinguished exhibition program of Los Angeles based and international graffiti artists.





