Kazunori Kumagai World Premiere Debuts At Gibney Center in May

Gibney, the New York City based dance and social justice organization, presents the World Premiere of Kazunori Kumagai's Tap Into the Light May 11 - 13 at Gibney: Agnes Varis Performing Arts Center. In Tap into the Light, the Bessie Award-winner combines his signature powerful, athletic technique and joyous energy with music and poetry.



The work features live music by bassist Alex Blake and vocalist Sabrina Clery. Maya Angelou's Life Doesn't Frighten Me at All as well as original poetry by Kumagai provide a rhythmic backdrop for sections of the work danced by Kumagai, Max Pollack, Joseph Webb, and other invited guests.

Tap into the Light was commissioned by Gibney and curated by Eva Yaa Asantewaa as part of Gibney Presents, the organization's premier presentation series, offering financial, residency, administrative, and production support resulting in fully produced, evening-length world premieres.