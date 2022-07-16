Kazu Kusano Makes Her Winnipeg Fringe Festival Debut With PRETTY BEAST This Month

Japanese Comedian Kazu Kusano makes her Winnipeg Fringe Festival debut with her critically acclaimed and award-winning one-woman comedy show, PRETTY BEAST, July 13-24, 2022.

PRETTY BEAST is a rebellious comedic ride that deftly navigates mental illness, sexism, and love. This true story of a f*cked-up Japanese family is based on Kazu's early life in Japan. Her schizophrenic mother and alcoholic father fuel a collision course of family dysfunction where comedy became Kazu's superpower--and ticket to freedom! PRETTY BEAST is a journey that is as raw and dark as it is inspiring and funny.

PRETTY BEAST won the Best of the Fest Crazy Woke Asian's Solo Fest. It also won the Vancouver Fringe Award as a Hottest Selling Show in 2019.

PRETTY BEAST is written and performed by Kazu Kusano and directed by Jane Morris.

Pretty Beast at the Winnipeg Fringe Festival

Venue 7 | The Cinematheque | 100 Arthur Street | Tickets $12 @ Winnipeg Fringe

Th July 14 @ 4:15 PM

F July 15 @ 9:45 PM

Sa July 16 @ 8:00 PM

Su July 17 @ 12:45 PM

W July 20 @ 11:00 PM

Th July 21 @ 6:15 PM

F July 22 @ 2:45 PM

Sa July 23 @ 9:45 PM

Su July 24 @ 12:45 PM

Audience Warning: 18+ (coarse language, strobe light)