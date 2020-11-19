KPFK's Arts In Review Spotlights Ammunition Theatre's Fairy Tale THEATRE 18 & OVER

KPFK Radio's Arts in Review, Los Angeles's longest-running radio showcase on live theater and cabaret, airs Fridays (2-2:30pm) on KPFK 90.7FM. On Nov 20. Arts in Review showcases Ammunition Theatre Company's Fair Tale Theatre 18 & Over: The Musical. Guests are playwright J. Michael Feldman and actress/producer Kim Hamilton who discuss the new musical, Lucky the Service Dog.

Fairy Tale Theatre 18 & Over - The Musical: Lucky The Service Dog explores life as a grown up, which does not have to be challenging if you have the proper tools. If you're a problem-riddled adult, it's time to learn new lessons. Originally directed by Annie McVey. Cast includes Sheila Carrasco, Matt Cook, Jason Currie, Michael J Feldman, Tina Huang, Jess McKay, Burl Moseley, Jason Rogel, Colleen Smith, Cloie Wyatt Taylor, and Greg Worswick.

Michael J. Feldman (Playwright/Actor) created Fairy Tale Theatre: 18 & Over, the critically acclaimed stage show, which was optioned as a television series for FX with Billy Crystal's Face Productions. Feldman has written for numerous TV shows including The Inbetweeners (MTV), The Neighbors (ABC), Deadbeat (HULU), Kevin From Work (FREEFORM), and most recently on the third season of AP BIO (PEACOCK). He created a web series with his husband called Michael & Michael Are Gay and has written several animated feature films for The Jim Henson Company.

Kim Hamilton (Producer/Actor) appeared in the award-winning production of Bernardo Cubria's The Giant Void In My Soul and co-produced, along with Cubría, Fairy Tale Theatre: 18 & Over. In between those productions she performed in The Tragedy, playing Melpomene/Buddy Scott and The House Manager. Some of her favorite stage credits include: The Dreamer Examines His Pillow, The Altruists, The Boomerang Effect, Rosemary With Ginger, Tape, Orange Flower Water, An Italian American Reconciliation and of course the time she played Oliver in Oliver! Selected TV/Film credits include CBS' Battle Creek, Club Dead, In The Dog House and Dude, Where's My Dog? Kim is an alumni of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, NYC.

Ammunition Theatre Company (AMMO) was born out of a desire to accelerate representation in the arts, explore the meaning of identity in an ever-changing America, and shift mainstream storytelling toward diverse perspectives. For virtual programming dates during this time of covid lockdown go to https://www.ammunitiontheatre.com/.

