KG Superstar, DJ Ade, and Katalyst Collective Will Perform at Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles & Utopia Tribe will present KG Superstar, DJ Ade and Katalyst Collective on June 18, 2023 from 5-8pm.

Kavion Griffith aka KG Superstar grew up in Barbados with his mom where he was influenced by calypso music. He then grew up in Brooklyn with his dad when hip-hop started. His dad was always exposing him to the various genres of music. He immersed himself into the hip-pop scene where he eventually fell into MCing.

He created Utopia which is a sustainable party with a purpose of Diversity, Music and Race. This movement gives love and therapy through music inspiration and dance in an outdoor gathering in a spiritual way

DJ Adé grew up around Caribbean music with Rhythm and Blues, sprinkled with some Country music provided by his parents' record collection. Inspired by the burgeoning hip-hop culture, DJ Adé took up discovering vinyl records as a major hobby. It was only a few years later that he discovered club culture and parties. DJ Adé then bought turntables and a mixer and started performing at local house parties, lofts and underground venues.

DJ Adé has been garnering enthusiastic audience response and critical praise for his wildly eclectic mix of any tracks that would make people dance, including Motown and Philly soul, Afro-Cuban and disco, new wave, punk, and classic hard rock. DJ Adé is co-founder/producer/DJ of Utopia with Kavion Griffith aka KG Superstar.

The Katalyst is made of diverse writers, musicians, composers and producers. This group is made up of a nine-piece ensemble from Inglewood, CA. Their music consists of an eclectic mix of experimental contemporary jazz.

The collective consist of pianist Brandon Cordoba, saxophonist David Otis, Grammy- award winning trombonist Jonah Levine, keyboard/pianist Brian Hargrove, percussionist Ahmad Dubose, uptight bassist Corbin Jones, Grammy-award nominee trumpeter Emile Martinez, bass guitarist Marlon Spears and Katalyst founder and drummer Greg Paul.

In 2020 during the height of the pandemic, Katalyst released their critically acclaimed debut album entitled "Nine Lives" a free-spirited instrumental jazz album that truly encapsulates the pulse of Los Angeles.

KG Superstar, DJ Ade and Katalyst Collective are just one of the FREE summer concerts presented at the Levitt Pavilion!

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles makes live music accessible to all, creating stronger and more connected communities while celebrating the diversity of our city and beyond. Every summer, FREE concerts are presented at Levitt Pavilion, featuring acclaimed, emerging talent to seasoned, award-winning performers in a broad range of music genres. Over 60,000 people of all ages and backgrounds gather on the lawn in historic MacArthur Park to enjoy free live music under the stars. Programming is designed to appeal to all tastes, attracting people from all walks of life to come together for a shared evening of great music, cultural celebrations and a family-friendly atmosphere offered at the Levitt Pavilion!

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles @ MacArthur Park. 2230 W. 6th St. Los Angeles, CA 90057