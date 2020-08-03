Justin Sayre Presents WHEN SUNNY WENT BLUE! Featuring Drew Droege, Sam Pancake and More

WHEN SUNNY WENT BLUE! will be presented on Friday, August 14th 8pm EST, 5pm PST

Justin Sayre Presents his new camp offering, WHEN SUNNY WENT BLUE!, Friday, August 14th 8pm EST, 5pm PST, with Drew Droege, Sam Pancake, Jenn Harris, Jeff Hiller, Leslie-Ann Huff, Ryan Garcia, Daniele Gaither, Tom DeTrinis, Michael Cyril Creighton, and Angela Cristantelo.

An open marriage, two comas, and a taste for sundaes...it's time for WHEN SUNNY WENT BLUE! After the success of Sweet Nell Productions' stellarly cast virtual camp offerings, Justin Sayre regales the masses with another wild and witty play WHEN SUNNY WENT BLUE! to Livestream on August 14, 2020, at 8 pm EST/5 pm PST, directed by Tom DeTrinis. The virtual showing will be live-streamed by Dynasty Typewriter in Los Angeles.

Tickets available on the Dynasty Typewriter Website:

https://www.dynastytypewriter.com/events-calendar?loxi_pathname=%2Fwhen-sunny-went-blue-123

"In these terrifying times, I really feel the need for bringing folks together and having a laugh," says Sayre, "Camp and Comedy are the major forces of my life and using this time to practice them both with a group of incredible performers such as these is an undeniable joy!" WHEN SUNNY WENT BLUE! will feature the comedic genius of Drew Droege (HEATHERS), Sam Pancake (GILMORE GIRLS), Leslie-Ann Huff (Vampire Diaries), Jenn Harris (HIGH MAINTENANCE, SILENCE! THE MUSICAL), Jeff Hiller (30 ROCK, UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT), Ryan Garcia (COMMUNITY), Tom DeTrinis (90210, COMMUNITY), Daniele Gaither (MAD TV, BOJACK HORSEMAN), Michael Cyril Creighton (HIGH MAINTENANCE, BOB'S BURGERS), Angela Cristantelo (911), Sheila Carrasco (GOOD PLACE), Mike Millan (ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE) and Tom Lenk (BUFFY).

Ambitious defense attorney, Shlomi Finkelberg (Sayre), is on his biggest case yet; proving that international playboy Klaus Von Cliesdorff (Droege) had no part in his wife's permanent vegetative state. The former toast of Newport, Sunny Von Cliesdorff (Harris), has been in an insulin-induced coma for several years now, and everyone believes it was Klaus' doing. Theirs was not a happy marriage. Whether dealing with the machinations of her conniving maid, Greta (Pancake) or with the confines of mothering her three children, her needy daughter from a previous marriage Edie (Hiller), and her infatuated brother Adam (Garcia) and Klaus and Sunny's only child together, Consume (DeTrinis). Or maybe it was Klaus' continuing infidelity with TV actress, Rebecca Montgomery (Gaither). Sunny is a very unhappy woman, but was she unhappy enough to overdose or was something darker afoot? Finkelberg is determined to find the answer Personal ambitions abound in the courtroom when Judge Thaddeus (Cristantelo) and prosecutor (Huff) try to get their piece of the ice cream sundae.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You