Juliette Goglia Will Perform GET HER OFF THIS SET! BEHIND THE SCENES DRAMA FROM A FORMER CHILD STAR

Juliette Goglia has been acting professionally since the age of seven. She played Eve, Michael J. Fox's daughter on his eponymous NBC show and was also a series regular on Hulu's Resident Advisors. She has guest starred on dozens of TV shows, including Scandal, Ugly Betty, Desperate Housewives, CSI, Mike & Molly, 9-1-1, Veronica Mars, ER, The Magicians, Two and a Half Men, The Neighborhood, Private Practice, Joan of Arcadia, Good Luck Charlie, Hannah Montana, Shake It Up, and That's So Raven, as well as in movies like Fired Up! and Easy A. Most recently, she has been recurring on CBS's number one show, NCIS. She is also an accomplished musician and recently wowed America on Fox's reality singing show I Can See Your Voice. She also completed the inaugural holiday tour with Postmodern Jukebox and has appeared in several of their viral videos. When she is not on set, she is writing and performing her original music, which is available on all streaming platforms.



In Get Her Off This Set! the audience will hear about the time Goglia was forcefully removed from the set of a TV show and locked in her trailer for hours. Through monologues and music, she tells the story of the most traumatic event of her professional career. In this touching and funny solo show, the audience is taken on a journey from a worst nightmare scenario to the triumph of healing and getting back on set.

Goglia's music director is Nathan Heldman, a pianist, vocalist, composer, and arranger based in Los Angeles. He is a graduate of the USC jazz studies program where he studied with pianists Alan Pasqua and Russ Ferrante and vocalists Sara Gazarek and Kathleen Grace. Since then, he has been an active pianist, vocalist, and teacher on the LA music scene, performing a wide variety of genres across LA's most iconic venues. He also works as an arranger for choirs across the country, including the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles and Tonality.

Get Her Off This Set!: Behind the Scenes Drama from a Former Child Star is produced by Emily Goglia, Suzy Stokey, Thomas Archer, and Hannah Provisor.

Admission is $15 through Saturday 7/19 and $20 day of show. Doors open at 7:10pm. The Lyric Hyperion Theater & Cafe is located at 2106 Hyperion Avenue in Los Angeles, 90027.

