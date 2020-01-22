Julia Migenes Reprises LA VIE EN ROSE At The Odyssey

Her fans can't bear to say goodbye! Responding to popular demand, Grammy award-winning chanteuse Julia Migenes re-opens her farewell series of concert performances for five additional weeks. Join Migenes for this evening of French chansons by Edith Piaf, Charles Aznavour, Léo Ferre, Jacques Brel, Michel Legrand and others. Accompanied on piano by Victoria Kirsch and directed by Academy Award-nominated director Peter Medak. (All songs performed in French.)

• Performed by Julia Migenes

• Accompanied on piano by Victoria Kirsch

• Directed by Peter Medak

• Produced by Beth Hogan

• Presented by Odyssey Theatre Ensemble, Ron Sossi, artistic director

WHEN: March 12-April 5

• Tuesday at 8 p.m.: March 17 ONLY (St. Patrick's Day performance includes complimentary Irish Whiskey)

• Thursdays at 8 p.m.: March 12, March 19, March 26, April 2, April 9

• Saturdays at 8 p.m.: March 14, March 28, April 4, April 11 (dark March 21)

WHERE: Odyssey Theatre2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd.Los Angeles CA 90025





