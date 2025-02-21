Joseph Leo Bwarie Stars In FOOLISH HEART Benefit Concert At Garry Marshall Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Garry Marshall Theatre will present GMT's Producing Artistic Director, Joseph Leo Bwarie, in Foolish Heart - benefit concerts to support Altadena schools impacted by the Eaton Fire.

After his nine-year run as Frankie Valli in the Tony-winning musical Jersey Boys, Bwarie has been a leader in collaboration with Kathleen and Barbara Marshall in sustaining the nonprofit Garry Marshall Theatre, established in 2017. The LA native with strong ties to Pasadena and Altadena, will perform two benefit concerts on the GMT stage that continues to be one of LA's most special venues. He will be joined by an 11-piece band with musical arrangements by Four Seasons arranger, Charles Calello.

A second night of Foolish Heart was added on March 14 after March 13 sold out quickly. Foolish Heart will be a night of song and surprises from Bwarie's three studio albums that span decades of iconic songs reframing the modern American Songbook, never before performed favorites, and original songs.

Bwarie's mother, a now retired teacher, was pregnant with him while teaching at one of the Altadena schools that was lost in the fires. The benefit concerts are to support Altadena schools including: Altadena Arts Magnet, Eliot Middle School, Oak Knoll Montessori School, Rayuela School, and Pasadena Waldorf School.

The concerts will also introduce a new youth education initiative designed by the education team at Garry Marshall Theatre, led by Education Program Manager, Jessica Champagne Hansen, who said, “We are grateful to work with such wonderful students and interact with incredible parents through our specialty youth education programs in performance, technical, and design skills at GMT.”

Other community efforts to aid in the LA's wildfire recovery led by GMT have included: a 3-day collection for essentials in the days immediately following the Eaton Canyon and Palisades fires where thousands of people contributed; a weekend collection for school supplies that were distributed to hundreds of students in the Altadena area; serving as a pick up center for allergy-friendly foods for displaced families in partnership with Spokininc; providing space for the distribution of care packages in partnership with Project Love Box Los Angeles; hosting the upcoming Fire Recovery summit in partnership with Stratiscope's City Impact Lab series. GMT is also offering scholarships to summer camps to families impacted by the LA wildfires.

Board President, Kathleen Marshall said, “My Dad believed in the power of the arts to heal and uplift and that is why he built this theatre in our community. Our intention is to continue to support LA's recovery through art and opportunities for young people. Our Board is working closely with Joe and our staff as they have conversations with educators and families who have been directly impacted.”

Bwarie added, “Working in a nonprofit at this level doesn't allow me much time to be on a stage performing, but I felt that we could provide our friends and neighbors in LA a night of music in our intimate space as a way to support our Altadena schools. And adding the second night allows us to increase our support. This is just one way we are able to help in recovery. We know the need is ongoing.”

Companies that have already shown their support in helping the theatre produce these benefit concerts are Dazian, Aspect Lighting, Big Deal Lighting, Spectrum 401, and Hollywood Piano. Some of LA's top musicians are slated to play alongside Bwarie.

