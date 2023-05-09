Jon Michael Hill and Amanda Warren Will Lead THE MOUNTAINTOP At Geffen Playhouse

Geffen Playhouse has announced the full cast for The Mountaintop, written by Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Katori Hall (P-Valley, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) and directed by Patricia McGregor (Light's Out: Nat "King" Cole, Skeleton Crew).

The cast includes Jon Michael Hill (Superior Donuts, Elementary) as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Amanda Warren (Dickinson, Gossip Girl) as Camae.

Previews for The Mountaintop begin Tuesday, June 6, 2023 in the Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse. Opening night is Thursday, June 15, 2023.

It's April 3, 1968 and Martin Luther King, Jr. returns to the Lorraine Motel after delivering his history-altering "I've Been to the Mountaintop" speech. When he orders room service, a young maid arrives with a revelation that calls Dr. King to confront unwelcome truths. As a lightning storm rages outside, the legacy of America's most revered civil rights leader is laid bare to reveal his profound humanity. A single night's reckoning with racism, righteousness, and the rocky path toward justice, The Mountaintop imagines what Dr. King's last night on Earth could have been.

THE MOUNTAINTOP

Written by Katori Hall

Directed by Patricia McGregor

Previews: June 6, 2023 - June 14, 2023

Opening Night: June 15, 2023

Closing Night: July 9, 2023

CAST

Jon Michael Hill as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Amanda Warren as Camae

PRODUCTION TEAM

Scenic Designer Rachel Myers

Costume Designer Mylette Nora

Lighting Designer Lap Chi Chu

Sound Designer Cricket S. Myers

Projection Designer Yee Eun Nam

Associate Director Dennis Whitehead Darling

Dramaturg Rachel Phillips Epstein

Production Stage Manager Alyssa Escalante

Assistant Stage Manager Amber R. Dettmers

Casting Director Phyllis Schuringa, CSA