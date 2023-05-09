Jon Michael Hill and Amanda Warren Will Lead THE MOUNTAINTOP At Geffen Playhouse

Previews for The Mountaintop begin Tuesday, June 6, 2023 in the Gil Cates Theater. Opening night is Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Geffen Playhouse has announced the full cast for The Mountaintop, written by Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Katori Hall (P-Valley, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) and directed by Patricia McGregor (Light's Out: Nat "King" Cole, Skeleton Crew).
The cast includes Jon Michael Hill (Superior Donuts, Elementary) as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Amanda Warren (Dickinson, Gossip Girl) as Camae.
Previews for The Mountaintop begin Tuesday, June 6, 2023 in the Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse. Opening night is Thursday, June 15, 2023.
It's April 3, 1968 and Martin Luther King, Jr. returns to the Lorraine Motel after delivering his history-altering "I've Been to the Mountaintop" speech. When he orders room service, a young maid arrives with a revelation that calls Dr. King to confront unwelcome truths. As a lightning storm rages outside, the legacy of America's most revered civil rights leader is laid bare to reveal his profound humanity. A single night's reckoning with racism, righteousness, and the rocky path toward justice, The Mountaintop imagines what Dr. King's last night on Earth could have been.
Written by Katori Hall
Directed by Patricia McGregor
Previews: June 6, 2023 - June 14, 2023
Opening Night: June 15, 2023
Closing Night: July 9, 2023
Jon Michael Hill as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Amanda Warren as Camae
Scenic Designer Rachel Myers
Costume Designer Mylette Nora
Lighting Designer Lap Chi Chu
Sound Designer Cricket S. Myers
Projection Designer Yee Eun Nam
Associate Director Dennis Whitehead Darling
Dramaturg Rachel Phillips Epstein
Production Stage Manager Alyssa Escalante
Assistant Stage Manager Amber R. Dettmers
Casting Director Phyllis Schuringa, CSA
