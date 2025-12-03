Orange County School Of The Arts Acting Students To Perform New Translation Of 'Medea'

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Orange County School of the Arts (OCSA) El-Erian Family Acting Conservatory students will present their riveting production of "Medea," a play by Grecian poet Euripides. The production, featuring a new translation to the timeless classic, will run Dec. 4-6 and Dec. 11-13.

This retelling of the ancient Greek tragedy, based on popular mythology, tells the story of Medea, the former princess and wife of the infamous Jason. When Jason leaves her to remarry threatening Medea's position and power, she starts her path of vengeance against those who have scorned her.

"Medea" has been interpreted throughout the centuries to reflect societal trends and topics. Although the play was originally written in 431 BC, its themes still remain relevant today as it explores a woman's power and place in society, as well as the catastrophic consequences of cycles of revenge, inflicting violence upon those caught in the crossfire.

"[In the play] one terrible act leads to another and the cycle of revenge never ends. And as the fighting continues, things get worse. Innocent people are affected. Lives are destroyed. No one truly wins," said Michael Baker, the show's director and OCSA acting teacher.

Even though the plot of "Medea" explores divisiveness, this production has encouraged a positive and collaborative process between all creatives involved in bringing the story to life.

"I have the unique privilege of being surrounded by all of this amazing young talent. There are several aspects of this show that came from the imagination of these student actors. This is not any one person's creation," said Baker.

The directors and actors have worked diligently to bring an honest and heartbreaking story of a broken home, false promises, and revenge to the stage. This classic tale comes together, showcasing the talent and creativity of these young student performers.

The El-Erian Acting Conservatory performances of "Medea" will take place at the Scott & Charlotte Egan Studio Theatre from Thursday, December 4 to Saturday, December 14. To purchase tickets for any of the performances, please visit the OCSA Box Office.