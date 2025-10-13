John Summit and More Featured in Countdown NYE's 2025 Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Insomniac has revealed the lineup for its intergalactic celebration, Countdown NYE. Returning for its 11th edition, Countdown makes first contact with a brand new home in Downtown Los Angeles for its most ambitious edition yet, The Los Angeles Convention Center will transform into a sprawling cosmic playground featuring four stages, the return of the renowned Red Light District, and a star-studded lineup leading an all-night odyssey from 7PM until 5AM.

Countdown's 2025 lineup is spearheaded by meteoric house music superstar John Summit, the transcendent melodies of Grammy-nominated act Above & Beyond, and the legendary progressive soundscapes of the inimitable Pryda alias of Eric Prydz. Madeon (DJ Set) also brings his cinematic sounds to the decks, while SLANDER delivers their emotionally charged blend of bass and melody. Drum & bass powerhouse Sub Focus promises high-velocity energy, complemented by the explosive sonics of Crankdat, and genre-fusing expertise of Wuki.

Additional standouts include LA club disruptor AK SPORTS, viral tech house duo Ship Wrek, and high BPM selector MPH. Hard hitting sounds will prevail with relentless performances from underground techno and hard dance heavyweights Kobosil, Berlin R-Label boss Cera Khin, Tunisian selector Clara Cuvé, German force Kevin de Vries, and fan favorite techno titan Shlømo. This comes alongside quick risers like southstar, Starjunk 95, Gravagerz, Close Friends Only, Marie Nyx, AR/CO and OdyMel.

This year, Countdown moves to the heart of Los Angeles, making The Los Angeles Convention Center its immersive playground. Insomniac invites its fans to wander amongst towering art installations and mysterious extraterrestrial civilizations, raising a glass of bubbly champagne as they welcome the new cosmic cycle. This year, in addition to the four immersive stages, the provocative Red Light District returns, bringing its risque environment back to the heart of the celebration.

GA and VIP passes are available now at Countdown's official website. VIP Headliners can elevate their experience with expedited entry, exclusive viewing areas, and premium food and beverage options throughout the festival. VIP access is 21+ only.

For all of the latest news and updates, follow Countdown NYE on Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok. To stay up to date with all things Insomniac, visit insomniac.com.

Countdown NYE is an 18+ festival.

Countdown NYE 2025 Lineup (A-Z)

Above & Beyond

AK SPORTS

AR/CO

Cera Khin

Clara Cuvé

Close Friends Only

Crankdat

Discovery Project

Gravagerz

Hedex

John Summit

Kevin de Vries

Kobosil

Madeon (DJ Set)

Marie Nyx

MPH

Odymel

Pryda

Ship Wrek

Shlømo

SLANDER

southstar

Starjunk 95

Sub Focus

Wuki

