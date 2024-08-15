John Lloyd Young Returns to Catalina Jazz Club Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tony and Grammy Award-winner John Lloyd Young will return to Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood with his new show Unchained Melodies for one night only on Tuesday, August 20, at 8:30pm.



Young, winner of the 2006 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for Jersey Boys, will celebrate Roy Orbison, Little Anthony, The Platters, Frankie Valli, Smokey Robinson, The Righteous Brothers, and more. With a voice for the ages, he will perform some of the most thrilling songs of the 50s, 60s, and beyond. The evening will include golden era classics such as Can’t Take My Eyes Off You; Unchained Melody; Hold, Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me; Ooh Baby Baby; Only the Lonely; and more. Young delivers songs with an immediacy and originality that make even these long-established hits feel like they're unfolding in front of you for the very first time. Said The New York Times, “John Lloyd Young has a disciplined one-in-a-million high tenor shading into falsetto that he can direct through the stratosphere.”



John Lloyd Young originated the role of Frankie Valli in Broadway’s Tony Award-winning Best Musical and international hit, Jersey Boys, garnering enthusiastic accolades from New York and National media. He won the Lead Actor Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Theatre World Awards, becoming the only American actor in history to win all four for a Broadway debut. He sings lead vocals on the Platinum, Grammy Award-winning Jersey Boys original cast album. He made his West End debut playing Valli at London’s Piccadilly Theatre and re-created the role onscreen in the Warner Brothers film adaptation directed by Clint Eastwood. He played Marius in Les Misérables at the Hollywood Bowl. He has played at New York’s Café Carlyle, Carnegie Hall, the White House, Lincoln Center, Radio City Music Hall, Feinstein’s at the Nikko in San Francisco, Yankee Stadium, Dodger Stadium, McCarter Theatre Center, New York’s Town Hall, and with the National Symphony Orchestra conducted by Marvin Hamlisch.



Admission prices range from $30–$60. Tickets may be obtained online at www.ticketweb.com or www.catalinajazzclub.com. Doors open at 7pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply) and show time is 8:30pm. Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 W. Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL