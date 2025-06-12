Jessica Lia Berry Returns to Hollywood Fringe with New Solo Show I’M STILL NOT THAT GIRL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Actress-writer Jessica Lia Berry brings a revived and revitalized version of her acclaimed solo show to the 2025 Hollywood Fringe Festival. I’M STILL NOT THAT GIRL premieres June 23 and June 28 at Madnani Theater.

Loosely inspired by Berry’s own experiences, the story follows a woman who moves from New York to Los Angeles with her boyfriend—only to get dumped shortly after. Left to navigate a city of reinvention alone, she spirals through a gauntlet of questionable choices: bad hookups, a maybe-pregnancy, a fake engagement, and the therapy she probably should have started years ago.

Berry collaborated with veteran TV writer and showrunner Bennie Richburg Jr. (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Martin, The Jamie Foxx Show) on the development of the script. The production is directed by film and television producer Lauren Downey (Wish I Was Here, Deepwater Horizon, Patriots Day).

A Philadelphia native, Berry began her training at the Wilma Theater and studied acting with Mike Lemon Casting. She landed her first TV role in the CBS drama Hack and went on to earn a theatre degree from Fordham University while competing as a collegiate track and field athlete. After graduation and a year abroad in Spain, she relocated to Los Angeles.

Her screen credits include a recurring role as Giselle on Zane’s The Jump Off and an appearance alongside Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre in A Toast Between Legends, directed by Dave Meyers.

This summer, she also stars in the new-wave Blaxploitation short Mz. Berry, playing a woman out for revenge after being burned by love—again.

Berry plans to bring I’M STILL NOT THAT GIRL to New York City in the fall and is currently developing a television adaptation of the show.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC