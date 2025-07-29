Jessica Jew Joins Independent Shakespeare Co.’s Board of Directors

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Independent Shakespeare Co. (Indie Shakes) has announced that Jessica Jew, a seasoned public health and nonprofit professional, has joined its Board of Directors. Based in Los Angeles, Jew brings years of experience in civic engagement and community health to the organization as it continues to expand access to classical theater across the city.

Artistic Director and co-founder Melissa Chalsma said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Jessica to our Board of Directors. Her passion for the arts and deep connection to the community make her an invaluable addition as we continue to grow and deepen our impact.”

Jew has held leadership roles in the L.A. County Board Office of Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, L.A. Care Health Plan, UCLA School of Medicine, and the Department of Public Health. Her career has focused on advancing healthcare access in South Los Angeles, particularly for marginalized populations. She holds a BA in Diplomacy and World Affairs from Occidental College and a master’s in public health from UCLA.

“My career in public health policy showed me the power of storytelling—how heartfelt testimony and compelling data can change hearts, minds, and funding priorities,” Jew said. “I saw my first Independent Shakespeare Co. show in Barnsdall Park in 2007 and have been enamored ever since with finding creative ways to introduce people to theater. I hope Indie Shakes can help bring L.A.’s diverse communities together in conversation.”

Learn more at www.indieshakes.org.