Jeffrey Scott Parsons Hosts A MUSICAL THEATRE PODCAST

A Musical Theatre Podcast, with host Jeffrey Scott Parsons, is now available for free across all podcast streaming services including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, and more. New episodes are released every Sunday evening.



A Musical Theatre Podcast is dedicated to having conversations about the cultural and emotional impact of the best loved musicals in theatre history. Each episode features Parsons and a special guest discussing the origins and content of a particular musical. In doing so, we gain a greater understanding of who we are as a society, how the musical theatre art form reflects our modern lives, and laugh a lot in the process. Recent and upcoming episodes feature such titles as Fiddler on the Roof, The Music Man, Rent, A Little Night Music, and In the Heights. Guests have included Teri Bibb (The Phantom of the Opera and She Loves Me on Broadway), John Treacy Egan (The Producersand Jekyll & Hyde on Broadway), and Mary Jo Catlett (original Broadway cast of Hello, Dolly!).



One of Southern California's favorite song and dance men, Jeffrey Scott Parsons has made a name for himself as a true triple threat. Regionally, he has been seen as Ted Hanover in Holiday Inn (Musical Theatre West), Billy Lawlor in 42nd Street (Cabrillo Music Theatre, Moonlight Amphitheatre), Phil Davis in White Christmas (San Diego Musical Theatre, Musical Theatre West), and Bobby Child in Crazy for You (San Diego Musical Theatre, Moonlight Amphitheatre). For his performance as the Emcee in Cabaret at the Welk Resort San Diego he was nominated by the SD Critics Circle for the Craig Noel Award for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical. He also starred at the Welk as Molina in Kiss of the Spider Woman (Robby Award-winner for Best Actor in a Musical). His one man show Comfy won the 2018 Billy Barnes Award for Best Cabaret Performance, and he was recently nominated for an LA Stage Alliance Ovation Award for his choreography for Dames at Sea (Sierra Madre Playhouse). He is a member of Musical Theatre Guild in Los Angeles.



Subscribe, like, and share A Musical Theatre Podcast and follow along on both Instagram and Twitter at @amusicalpodcast for more great content. To request a specific musical that you'd like to hear covered, email amusicalpodcast@gmail.com.





