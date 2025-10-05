Jaxx Theatricals to Open LA Premiere of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As part of its 19th anniversary season, Jaxx Theatricals will run the Los Angeles premiere of Once Upon a One More Time, the Britney Spears jukebox musical, from October 17 through November 1.

Once Upon a One More Time is powered by the chart-topping hits of Spears, the Princess of Pop with a book by Jon Harmere. The show will be directed by Jaxx’s newly appointed Producing Director, Colin Tracy. Dr. James Lent will music direct with Kasmira Buchanan and Viktor Simon as co-choreographers.

When a fairy godmother goes rogue and plops copies of The Feminine Mystique in the laps of classic heroines, the damsels embark on a quest to rewrite their stories and redefine “happily ever after.”

Once Upon a One More Time started previews on Broadway on May 13, 2023, opened on June 22, 2023 and ran for 83 performances before closing on September 3, 2023. Jaxx’s producing team saw the show on Broadway and recognized its potential as a post-Broadway camp classic.

The Jaxx run of the show will feature Jill Marie Burke (Stepmother), Michelle Hakala Wolf (O.F.G.), Jeremy Lucas (Clumsy), Brian Whisenant (Narrator), Kara Marie (Cinderella), and Marque Figueroa (Prince Charming). They are joined by Emilia Vial (Snow White), Eva Haimovich (Princess Pea), Jordyn Campanella (Sleeping Beauty), Keyanna Cardenas (Rapunzel), Rachel Logan (Little Mermaid), Hann Crews and KiSea Katikka (evil stepsisters), and JD Morabito (Prince Erudite).

Princes & Princesses include Alexander Miller, Anna Gagliardo, Jacob Walters, Jenni Nicole Brown, Jeremiah Taylor and Stephen Gregg. Understudies are Amare Perkins, Jocelyn Barkenhagen, Kiera Morris, Maria Puig, Sophia Marie Rizzo and Stephan Schmidt.

Rizzo is also the assistant director for the production. Stephan Schmidt is the dramaturg, Keny Marine is the stage manager, and Sandra Kuker PR will run publicity.

Performances begin on October 17, with shows on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 7 p.m. through November 1. The shows on October 17, 18, 19, and 23 will be previews, and will see Rizzo as the Stepmother.

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP