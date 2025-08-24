Janora McDuffie Extends Solo Show EARTH, WIND, & CAR FIRE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Janora McDuffie extends her captivating journey of self-discovery and transformation in Earth, Wind & Car Fire with performances this fall. She begins with three shows September 20th, 27th and 28th as an official selection at The Un-Erasable Solo Fest in Inglewood, CA then on October 29th at BFF The Binge Fringe Festival in Santa Monica, CA.

In this 60-minute storytelling adventure McDuffie navigates love, race and sexuality. Told with humor, heart and a whole lot of soul, this joyful coming-of-truth experience invites audiences into a world of personal reckoning, joyful discovery, and unapologetic authenticity.

Directed by acclaimed solo performance director Joseph Megel (Freight: The Five Incarnations of Abel Green, Men on the Verge of a Hispanic Breakdown) this solo show is a celebration of life’s contradictions and the courage to tell it all.

Janora McDuffie is an LA-based actress & voice-over artist. She’s appeared on tv shows including Grey’s Anatomy, NCIS and This Is Us, and was the Live Announcer for the 94th Academy Awards. With a TEDx Talk under her belt, Janora brings her deep love for storytelling to every stage. Earth, Wind & Car Fire marks her solo show debut—sharing her truth with boldness, rhythm, and her signature Southern charm.

The Willie Agee Playhouse presents The UNerasable Solo Festival, celebrating the voices of artists whose stories are too often silenced. In an era where narratives are under attack, these solo performances stand as acts of defiance - raw, unfiltered, and unforgettable. The festival spans from September 11 - 28, 2025, with performances Thursdays through Sundays at The Willie Agee Playhouse (714 Warren Lane) inside Edward Vincent, Jr. Park in Inglewood. Featuring a diverse array of ten solo artists, the festival offers three weeks of powerful personal stories. Spanning comedy, drama, song, music, poetry and more – the festival makes up a rich tapestry of cultural life that is sure to excite and delight audiences. A Santa Monica Playhouse BFF Binge Fringe Festival of FREE Theatre - the 9th annual Santa Monica Fringe Festival - a month long event featuring a host of productions and workshops - celebrating the idea that theatre arts experiences are vital, transformative, and must be available for all. All bets are off, limits on boundaries and form are wide open, and all events are free to the public. Made possible in part by generous grants from The We Are Santa Monica Fund, The Los Angeles Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, the City of Santa Monica and the Santa Monica Arts Commission, and Playhouse PALS.

