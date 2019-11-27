Jane Monheit Will Join Spencer Day At Feinstein's At Vitello's

Acclaimed singer and songwriter Spencer Day will be joined by special guest Jane Monheit when he returns to Los Angeles at Feinstein's at Vitello's this week. His performances are Thursday, December 5 and Friday, December 6 at 8:00 PM, and she will join him for the Friday evening show. Day is the unique #1 Billboard charting pop/jazz performer has appeared at venues from Lincoln Center to the Hollywood Bowl. The December shows will showcase his diverse and eclectic original songs, in addition to a preview of Broadway By Day, his upcoming theater-based collection of Rodgers & Hammerstein ("Bali Ha'i"), Marvin Hamlisch ("What I Did for Love"), Jerome Kern ("Ol' Man River") and more. The album will feature Jerry Herman's "It Only Takes a Moment" as a duet with Ms. Monheit. Tickets to the Los Angeles shows are available HERE.

Spencer's upcoming national tour dates include Annenberg Theater in Palm Springs, CA (December 7), Feinstein's at the Nikko in San Francisco, CA (December 31), Tsakopoulos Center for The Arts in Sacramento, CA (January 18, 2020), and Casa Mañana Theatre in Dallas, TX (February 12-15, 2020).

His first collaboration with viral sensation Postmodern Jukebox just surpassed one million views on YouTube.

The video for Spencer's "72 and Sunny," the first single from the album Angel City, debuted on People.com. He recently performed the song live on Fox TV's "Good Day New York." The album's second single, "Angel City," was the #1 Most Added track from the Billboard Contemporary Jazz Chart, in addition to being #1 Most Added track on the Groove Jazz Music Chart. A special remix of "72 and Sunny," which was recently put into rotation by Sirius XM Chill and now featured by DJ Kygo, is available on iTunes here.

Spencer Day - born in Utah, raised in rural Arizona, and currently living in New York City - has wandered amid the expansive and diverse landscape of American music, developing an artistic sensibility that borrows from numerous sources: jazz, musical theater, cabaret, soul, folk, traditional and contemporary pop. He uses intuition and improvisation as his primary tools to craft a sound that is familiar, yet fresh and innovative at the same time. Day's album Vagabond peaked at #11 on the Billboard Album Chart and stayed on the chart for 47 weeks. The lead single, "Til You Come To Me," peaked at #3. His recent album, Daybreak, debuted at #1 on the iTunes Jazz Chart.





