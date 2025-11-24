James Lanman Brings Holiday Cheer to the Historic Bus Barn Theater

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Los Altos native James Lanman will return home this December with his hit holiday concert, The King of Christmas, at the Historic Bus Barn Theater — December 15 and 16 at 7:30 pm.

A crooner celebrated for his smooth vocals and vintage jazz style, Lanman’s festive variety show features a swinging four-piece band and special guest vocalist Ren Geisick. Audiences can expect timeless Christmas classics, playful on-stage antics, and plenty of holiday cheer to go around.

Lanman, whose single “Merry Christmas Darling” is set to cross one million streams on Spotify this year, has built a loyal following with performances across North America and Europe, from SXSW to the Fargodome. His Christmas releases have earned critical acclaim and national playlist placements.

After selling out the past two years — and with the Monday performance nearly full — a second show has just been added.