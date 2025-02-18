JANE EYRE to Open at A Noise Within in March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mystery and romance abound in a thrilling and heart wrenching tale of self-determination adapted by Elizabeth Williamson from the classic novel by Charlotte Brontë. A Noise Within artistic director Geoff Elliott helms Jane Eyre for a March 29 opening at the company’s home in Pasadena, where performances continue through April 20. Previews begin March 23.

“I read the adaptation first, having never read the novel, and I couldn’t put it down—it set me on fire,” says Elliott. “It’s a deeply affecting love story that’s also a Gothic horror tale, at once stirring, terrifying, with an impending sense of violence, and, in the end, uplifting. Williamson did a remarkable job of distilling the novel, which I’ve since read three times, into a sweeping, fast-moving two hours that moves like a river.”

Orphaned as a child and determined to live life on her own terms, strong-willed Jane (Jeanne Syquia) takes a position at Thornfield Hall working as a governess for the brooding Edward Rochester (Frederick Stuart). There, she falls in love with her mysterious employer… until the discovery of a dark secret leads to a devastating aftermath. This bold and dynamic production offers a compelling portrayal of one woman’s quest for freedom and fulfillment in the face of devastating adversity.

The cast also includes Deborah Strang as Mrs. Fairfax, and Bert Emmett, Julia Manis, Trisha Miller and Riley Shanahan, who each take on multiple roles. Young Stella Bullock plays Jane as a child, as well as Mr. Rochester’s ward, Adele.

The creative team includes scenic designer Frederica Nascimento; Costume Designer Angela Balogh Calin; lighting designer Ken Booth; composer and sound designer Robert Oriol; wig and make up designer Tony Valdés; properties designer Stephen Taylor; dialect coach Andrea Odinov; and dramaturg Miranda Johnson-Haddad. The production stage manager is Candice Segarra-Stroud, assisted by Katelyn Hampton.

A Noise Within has been called “an oasis for those who love classic stories” by the Los Angeles Times and is a leading regional producer based in Pasadena, California. Under the leadership of Elliott and Rodriguez-Elliott, the award-winning resident theater company is honored to represent the entire community at its state-of-the-art, 324-seat performance space. In addition to producing world-class performances of classic theater, the organization runs robust education programs with the goal of inspiring diverse audiences of all ages. ANW is committed to anti-racist policies and practices across the entirety of the organization. By interpreting its mission to fully engage audiences through community and artist-centered work in multiple creative disciplines, ANW is striving to be a theater that better serves the entire community.

Performances of Jane Eyre take place March 29 through April 20 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. (no matinee on Saturday, March 29). Four preview performances take place on Sunday, March 29 at 2 p.m., and on Wednesday, March 26; Thursday, March 27; and Friday, March 28, each at 7:30 p.m.

A one-hour INsiders Discussion Group will take place prior to the matinee on Sunday, March 30, beginning at 12:30 p.m. Post-performance conversations with the artists will take place every Friday (except the preview) and on Sunday, April 6. Student matinees are scheduled on select weekdays at 10:30 a.m.; interested educators should email education@anoisewithin.org.

Tickets to Jane Eyre start at $51.50 (including fees). Student tickets start at $20. Tickets to the preview performances on Wednesday, March 26 and Thursday, March 27 will be Pay What You Choose starting at $10 (available online beginning at noon the Monday prior, and at the box office beginning at 2 p.m. on the day of the performance) Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more.

Comments