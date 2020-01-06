J. Holtham Returns To Theatre With A Reading Of His New Play CREATION

If you are what you do, then J. Holtham (SUPERGIRL, CLOAK & DAGGER) is a playwright again with the first public reading of his new play CREATION. A group of creative-types hunker down in a room to create...something important. Stories, debate, accusations fly as loyalties are tested. Creation is a messy endeavor.

Bespoke Plays founder Christine Boylan directs this trip into a writers room featuring Rachael Hip-Flores (ANYONE BUT ME), Susan Louise O'Connor (Blithe Spirit, ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK), Sean Michael Boozer (THE POLITICIAN, STATION 19), VonDexter Montegut II, Aaron Fili (WESTWORLD), Phinneas Kiyomura, Jack Kelly and Charley Flyte. Join us Saturday January 18 and Sunday January 19 at 8pm at The Broadwater Theatre (078 Lillian Way, Los Angeles, CA 90038)

Tickets are $10 and can be reserved at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/creation-by-j-holtham-tickets-87909107507.

J. HOLTHAM is a screenwriter, retired playwright and blogger. TV credits: SUPERGIRL (CW), MARVEL'S CLOAK & DAGGER (Freeform) and PITCH (Fox). He was a 2016 Humanitas New Voices Fellow. His screenplay Killers Anonymous was a finalist for the 2014 PAGE Screenwriting Award and the 2014 Final Draft Big Break Contest, as well as a finalist for the Writers Store's Industry Insider Contest. His screenplay Hunter Lake was featured on The Black List website and was a semi-finalist for the 2015 Blue Cat Screenplay Contest. His writing on theatre, film, TV and culture has appeared in American Theatre, at the culture blog Parabasis, on Thrillist and Slate. He is a proud product of public education.

BESPOKE PLAYS is a play reading series produced by Christine Boylan and Ellie Pyle, in association with Ryan McCurdy. Our mission is to create opportunities for exchange between Los Angeles and NYC for writers with diverse stories and worldviews with staged readings customized to the goals of the writer and readiness of the play.

For future updates, please follow @BespokePlays on Twitter and Instagram, and @BespokePlaysLA on Facebook. Bespoke Plays is a sponsored project of Fractured Atlas, a non-profit arts service organization. Contributions are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law and can be made through Fractured Atlas at https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/bespoke-plays.





