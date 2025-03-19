Isaac Mizrahi to Perform at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Best known for redefining style with his bold designs, and for his seven-season run as a judge on Project Runway: All Stars, fashion icon Isaac Mizrahi reveals another facet of his many talents in an evening of music and witty, comedic storytelling on Saturday, April 19 at 8 p.m. at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center, located on the campus of California State University Long Beach.

In I Know Everybody, Mizrahi reveals his first-class talents as a showman, performing songs that have captured his imagination, from Billie Eilish to Cole Porter, Sondheim, and Blondie. Accompanied by his stellar jazz sextet, Mizrahi intersperses the music with touching and hilarious behind-the-scenes stories about the people in his often glitzy, glamorous circle, coupled with a healthy dose of irreverence. Isaac Mizrahi’s acclaimed concert performances have been described by The New York Times as “determined to challenge the cultural status quo and help blaze a path into a more liberated future where few subjects are off-limits.”

Isaac Mizrahi’s appearance at the Carpenter Center treats audiences to an inspiring evening of unforgettable music and storytelling capturing all of Mizrahi’s wit and signature charm. The event is preceded by Isaac Mizrahi’s appearance at The Wallis in Beverly Hills on April 17, and followed at the David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre in La Jolla on April 22.

About Isaac Mizrahi

The iconic fashion designer, performer, host, writer, and producer has enchanted audiences with his multifaceted career spanning 35 years. Recently seen as Amos Hart in the Broadway production of Chicago, Mizrahi also holds an annual residency at Café Carlyle in New York City. In 2025, Mizrahi’s cult classic documentary Unzipped celebrates its 30th anniversary at the Sundance Film Festival. The documentary, co-created by Mizrahi, chronicles the making of his Fall 1994 collection. Mizrahi’s diverse career includes hosting The Isaac Mizrahi Show for seven years. He currently hosts a podcast, Hello Isaac, featuring conversations with celebrity friends and guests about their successes and failures.

