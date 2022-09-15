Interview: Prolific Playwright Norm Foster's Consistently Making A CLEAN BRUSH Of His Vast Library Of Works

Next up at Theatre 40, Norm Foster's A Clean Brush world premieres September 23, 2022. Howard Storm directs the cast of Mandy Fason, Susan Priver, Michael Kerr and James Lemire. I got the chance to pepper Norm (a.k.a. the Canadian Neil Simon) on this world premiere and his extensive resume of 67 plays.

Thank you for the time for this interview, Norm!

The world premiere of A Clean Brush will be the sixth production of yours that Theatre 40 is producing. What is it about Theatre 40 that keeps you coming back?

Any theatre that wants to do my plays, will keep me coming back. Plus, Theatre 40 always does fine productions, from what I've read in the reviews. And David Stafford is a lovely fellow. I like working with nice people.

A Clean Brush will be your 67th play, right?

I think it's around that number, yes. During the two years of COVID, I wrote nine new plays, and A Clean Brush was one of the last of those.

Do you always try to be involved with the pre-production of your premieres?

Yes, I try and be involved as much as I can. Beverly Hills is so far away from where I live in Canada though, so I get involved as best I can, long distance. This makes it necessary for me to depend on David Stafford, and the director Howard Storm even more. Thankfully I trust these two gentlemen. When I am working on a new show in Canada, I attend rehearsals every day and I have a say in the casting too. With Theatre 40, I leave most of that work up to David and Howard.

What cosmic forces brought director Howard Storm into your universe?

I'm so lucky to have a man with a reputation that Howard has, directing my plays. I forget when this first came to my attention. But, I know that I was thrilled to hear his name associated with a production of one of my plays.

How long has the incubation period of A Clean Brush been?

A Clean Brush has been finished for about a year now. I'm pretty sure that I finished it just before Christmas of 2021. Every once in a while, I take it out and re-read it to make sure there is nothing that I want to change. I did a rewrite of the play in May of 2022. Since then, it has been sitting and waiting. Until now.

Your playwrighting is so prolific, do you complete one script at a time? Or do you multi-task and work a few simultaneously?

I write only one play at a time. But I'm always thinking of the next play. I was recently working on a new play called I Followed A Woman To Saskatchewan, and while writing that, for some reason the phrase Bridge Narrows popped into my head. I thought that would be a good title for a play. That night, I began thinking about it more and more. And I got so excited about the idea that I stopped working on the Saskatchewan play and went to work on Bridge Narrows. I finished that one last week.

You're quoted on your own website as saying, "One of the curses of being a playwright is that you're never ever completely satisfied with your finished product. There is always that one line which you think you could improve. And when you improve that line, you find another. You must know when to stop." When does your script become set in stone? After first read? Post dress rehearsal? Following the premiere's curtain call?

The final draft of a play doesn't go out until after I've seen the play in front of audience a couple of times. I make a few changes during the first week of rehearsal. After that I try not change anything because it's not fair to the actors. And then when I see it in front of a couple of audiences after it has opened, then I'll make the final tweaks and that will be it.

What would your three-line pitch of A Clean Brush be?

Two house painters stumble upon a murder while renovating a basement. One of the painters falls for the woman who owns the house. Her husband just happens to be the victim.

Does wearing the mantle of being the most produced playwright in the history of your country Canada keep you motivated to create new work?

It really does! And I love to have that motivation. But the thing that really motivates me is the love of the writing process itself. I can't wait to sit down at my computer each morning and find out what's going to happen. Sometimes it seems like my plays write themselves, and I'm just along for the ride.

You've been called the Canadian Neil Simon. What was your initial impression of that distinction?

I like it. When I was first breaking into the playwright field, I resented it, because I didn't want to be compared to anybody else. But Neil Simon? Come on. How can I complain about that? The man was brilliant. I'm flattered when someone compares me to Neil Simon now.

You spent 25 years in radio in your early professional career. In what field of entertainment did you want to be growing up? On the radio? On the theatrical boards? Writing in the privacy of your home?

Growing up in Canada, I thought I was going to be a hockey player and play for the Toronto Maple Leafs. I played house league hockey for a couple of years, and I was pretty good. And there wasn't a whole lot of physical play in 'house league.' And then I got invited to try out for a peewee all-star team. I thought this was my big break. "I'll show them," I thought. Then, the first time I went into the corner and got hit hard by some goon kid bigger than me, that was a life-changing moment. I gave up on hockey in that instant. And I became an 'artiste.'

What about your first time acting on stage in 1980 (as Elwood P. Dowd in Harvey) inspired you to write your very first play Sinners two years later?

When I was in Harvey, that was my very first exposure to the theatre, although I played drums in the pit band for a high school production of Guys and Dolls, but I don't count that because I was in the band. I didn't really feel that I was a part of what was happening up on the stage. Silly me. But after Harvey, I thought, "I think maybe I can write one of the things." So, I wrote a not-very-good little play called Friends and Family, and then I wrote Sinners.

When did you last act on stage?

I last acted just before the Pandemic in a show of mine called Jonas and Barry in the Home. So, probably two and a half years ago.

Any plans to re-mount the theatrical boards?

No, I think my acting days are behind me now and I'm okay with that. I get more satisfaction now out of writing the plays.

Among your numerous honors (including a lifetime membership in the Playwright Guild of Canada in 206, named an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2016, and awarded the key to the city of St. Catharines, Ontario in 2018), any one honor still stands above all others?

The Order of Canada stands above the others in my mind because it was given out by my country, and my fellow recipients, over the years, men and women, are such a distinguished group. I'm proud to be listed with those people. But they're probably thinking, "Who let him in?"

Did you get teased in school about your Valentine's Day birthday? Or did you enjoy that everyone knew your birthday?

I loved it!! I still love it today. A Valentine's baby. Nobody forgets my birthday.

Do you have a new script idea percolating in your creative mind?

I just finished that play called Bridge Narrows, which I'm very happy with. I'm working on I Followed A Woman to Saskatchewan right now. And a Christmas play that will be done at the Foster Festival in St. Catharine's Ontario this Christmas.

What's in the near future for Norm Foster?

I have a play opening in Ontario in October called They're Found in Trees. I'll be attending rehearsals for that. And I'll be spending some time with two of my children who live in Toronto.

Thank you again, Norm! I look forward to checking out your world premiere at Theatre 40.

For tickets to the live performance of A Clean Brush through October 23, 2022; click on the button below: