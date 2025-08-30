Interview: Playwright and Actor Dan Lauria of JUST ANOTHER DAY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



As Baby Boomers reach their late seventies, tales of dementia cases fill the news, posing the question of how joy, love, and happiness can still exist when our memory starts to fade. Such is the story reflected in Dan Lauria’s latest play Just Another Day, a joyous and deeply moving love story about the complex nature of aging, making its Los Angeles premiere this weekend at the Odyssey Theatre Ensemble.



Best known as the Dad on the hit television series The Wonder Years, Dan Lauria starred, recurred and guest-starred in over 70 television episodic programs, as well as in more than 20 movie-of-the-week productions and a score of feature films. As well as writing Just Another Day, Dan appears alongside Patty McCormack, who started her more than seven decades of stage, screen, and television appearances including her Oscar and Golden Globe nominated performance at age 11 in The Bad Seed.

Helmed by New York director Eric Krebs, this captivating romantic comedy celebrates the resilience of love with hilarity, pathos and meaning as a couple in their seventies meet daily on a park bench to exchange wits and barbs, wax nostalgic about old movies - and to try to remember how they know, and love, one another.



I spoke with Dan Lauria about the creation of his play, its characters, and how their story reflects what so many of us are going through these days.

Thanks, Dan, for speaking with me today. First, what inspired you to create a love story centered on two older characters with dementia?

I’ve seen many plays about dementia, some bad, some good, some great, but they all dealt with family. My play is just the two victims of this mental drawback to life. I just felt a need to write about their loves and loss.



You’ve said Just Another Day is about the “creative spirit that never dies.” How do you see that come alive in the play?

At moments when the Man and Woman get depressed, a line from an old movie is said and remembered. And that triggers the impulse to write comedy.

Why did you choose to make the couple former comedy writers, and how does that shape the tone of the story?

A straight line to a comic writer causes a reflective response to come back with a punch line. The one thing both characters can recall is old movies, and the snappy dialogue from old romantic comedies.

The play moves between humor and heartbreak. How did you find the right balance between the two?

A lot of that has to do with chemistry between the actors. I’m the luckiest writer/actor in the world, because I get to do my play each and every performance with Patty McCormack who’s been acting for 75 years. She just had her 80th birthday. Patty was nominated for best supporting actress when she was 10 and was also the original Helen Keller on Playhouse 90. You can Google “Playhouse 90: Project Immortality” right now and see Patty with Lee J Cobb. It was 1959 — and it’s about AI!

What makes this play different from other stories you’ve seen about dementia?

This play is not about the family. All the other plays, good, bad or marginal, all deal with the family dealing with this problem not the victims.

You share the stage with Patty McCormack — what makes her the right partner for this piece?

75 years of experience. She makes me look good!



The play has already been produced in several cities. What has surprised you most about how audiences respond to it?

That a romantic love story still resonates with a modern audience in these difficult times. Plus it’s nice to know that storytelling is still appreciated.



You’ve had a long career across stage, film, and television. How does writing and performing Just Another Day connect to where you are as an artist now?

Another 20 years, and I may get it right. It took me 20 years to learn how to act and another 10 to learn how NOT to act. Still working on it… I have high hopes. No real actor ever leaves the stage.

Music by Graham Russell of Air Supply is part of the production. What does his music bring to the storytelling?

Lord Graham Russell’s theme song plays under the stills from old movies and sets the audience up for us. Graham is a modern day poet — a true talent and a bit of a romantic.



When audiences leave the Odyssey Theatre, what do you most hope they’ll carry with them?

That the creative spirit never dies. Don’t be afraid of old age.

Is there anything else you would like to add about yourself, the play, or life?

Not really. If I met God yesterday, all I would say is: “Thanks, it’s been fun.”

Also: “Can I try that again?”



Thanks so much!

Thank YOU!

Performances of Just Another Day take place on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. from August 30 through September 28, with one preview set for Friday, Aug. 29 at 8 p.m. There will be two additional weeknight performances, on Wednesday, Sept. 17 and Wednesday, Sept. 24, each at 8 p.m. The Odyssey Theatre is located at 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West Los Angeles, 90025. Tickets range from $20 to $43. For more information and to purchase tickets, call (310) 477-2055 or go to https://odysseytheatre.com/

Photo Credit: Kathy Portie and Russ Rowland

