Interview: James Tupper on THE SEAGULL at The Odyssey

Editor's Note: Gil Kaan was working on this interview when he passed away. It is published here posthumously. Read his obituary here.

Anton Chekhov’s masterpiece play receives a vital new production starring Sasha Alexander (Rizzoli and Isles, NCIS, Shameless) and James Tupper (Revenge, Big Little Lies) at The Odyssey.

Featured in their LA stage debuts are Parker Sack (Dopesick, Unstoppable) and Cece Kelly (The Last Thing He Told Me, Family Camp). Rounding out the cast are LA stage veterans Carlos Carrasco, Carolyn Crotty, Joe Hulser and Will Dixon. Filling out the cast are Brianna Bryan, Matthew Hartley, Lukas Jann, and Hannah May Howard. The production is directed by the author of Secrets of Chekhov, Bruce Katzman.

On a country lake, a star-struck girl of 19, becomes entangled with a famous actress, her famous writer-boyfriend, and her troubled son. The girl rejects the romantic pleadings of the son but steals the heart of the famous writer and heads for Moscow to pursue him and pursue a life in the theatre as an actress.

It is a story that could be told today. Every day wide-eyed young actors (male and female, both) arrive in New York or Los Angeles seeking fame and fortune. And every day hearts are broken by disappointment and disillusionment. Anton Chekhov’s landmark play, written in 1896, resonates with modern audiences. Titled by Chekhov as ‘a comedy,’ its two dominant themes- the pursuit of love and the pursuit of artistic expression- are as relevant today as they were 125 years ago.

Loaded with colorful and complex characters, The Seagull is a favorite of actors and theatergoers alike. We are thrilled to bring to life Chekhov’s first masterpiece play with an outstanding cast, brilliant young designers and a fresh directorial approach.

What was your first experience with The Seagull? A play you were forced to read in high school? A Broadway production?

My first experience with a seagull was as a boy off the rear of a ferry boat in the northumberland straight. They seemed so free, and I wanted to fly so bad. My first experience with Chekhov’s ‘The Seagull’ was at a college play. I saw it and frankly experienced total bafflement and a kind of floating boredom. So I thought either I wasn’t able to grasp this classical masterpiece or the production was just absolutely terrible. Having now worked on the play I’m going all in on the latter. Also, I remember the actual seagull was rubber and I thought, I’m not fooled at all by this rubber seagull.

Did you ever envision yourself as Trigorin?

Boris? No, when I last read the play I identified with Treplev. But now I see that Boris Trigorin is a complicated and dangerously complex artist.

For those unfamiliar with The Seagull, what would your three-line pitch for it be?

A girl lives by a lake and she is happy and free like a seagull. Then a man comes by, sees her, and having nothing better to do, destroys her. Oh, and there is a really really famous and fabulous couple looking a million bucks.

What enticed you to become involved with this production?

Bruce Katzman. The guy is a little genius and he needs his work to be seen. When one figures out these plays they are alarmingly funny and heart breaking. But it takes a great director. Bruce may currently be America’s best at understanding them. We shall see Jan 18th (our opening night).

Have you worked with any of The Seagull’s cast or creatives before?

No. They are a new company and I’m only just learning to not see them as burglars and quick change artists. I thought they were in it for money until I saw their paychecks.

If you were to submit Trigorin for a dating site, what qualities of his would you list?

I’m tall, creative, a bit moody, somewhat Russian with a Canadian accent. I like cocktails and late night drinks near a lake. Looking for someone who can sweep me off my feet, make me forget how difficult it is to write a long Russian novel.

What character flaws would you definitely omit?

I’m going to answer this as myself, not Boris Trigorin. Hmm. Ok, well I get upset when I’m losing a tennis match. It seems like the world is crumbling. Then after the match I feel completely normal. Can anyone suggest a therapist? Oh! And I find it very difficult to memorize speeches that go on for longer than 17 minutes. Also, I find myself day dreaming about applause.

Before you mounted the Los Angeles theatre boards, you were a member of Circle Repertory. How would you compare New York theatre with Los Angeles theatre?

New York theatre is fantastic, and the people are well paid and very talented. LA theatre is the exact same except there is no pay whatsoever.

When’s the last time you were on the Los Angeles theatre boards? With Echo Theatre in 2022?

It was before I worked on Men In Trees in 2005. I think I did a production of Tartuffe. It sounds like a delicious omelette but it’s actually a French play by Moliere. When I started working on Men in Trees I made more money in the first 12 minutes then I had during the three month run of Molliere.

If financial compensation were not a factor, in which field of entertainment would you focus your talents in: Television? Film? Stage?

Film is for Directors. Television is for Writers. Stage is for us Actors, the hardest and most deeply satisfying.

Is there a theatrical role you would love to sink you acting chops into? What’s in the near future for James Tupper after The Seagull?

I would love to do a Broadway play. I’m not sure it will happen but it would be amazing to drink champagne and win a Tony. To hang out with Jessica Lange and celebrate in a tuxedo. So… Yes, that’s my near future.

