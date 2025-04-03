Interview: Geoff Elliott on Directing JANE EYRE at A Noise Within

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mystery and romance abound in one of the most thrilling Gothic romance novels ever written – Jane Eyre by Charlotte Brontë. The heart wrenching tale of an orphaned girl’s self-determination, adapted by Elizabeth Williamson, continues at A Noise Within in Pasadena, helmed by the theater’s artistic director Geoff Elliott (pictured), through April 20.

Geoff Elliott, Artistic Director at A Noise Within, directs Jane Eyre. Photo courtesy of the artist.

I decided to speak with him about why he decided to produce and direct the play, why the story intrigued him, the challenges of presenting it, and what he hopes audiences will be talking about after they leave the theater.



Hi Geoff. What first attracted you to bring Elizabeth Williamson’s adaptation of Jane Eyre to A Noise Within?

Having never read the novel, I read Elizabeth Williamson’s adaptation and was bowled over by it. I immediately picked up the novel and found it to be an extraordinary page turner. I could not put it down



Have you met or spoken to Williamson about directing her play, since she first directed it in early 2020? IF so, what important details did she share with you?

I have never spoken with her, but was struck by her description of that first production, which employed a turntable. This made complete sense for the production as the action must flow with no or few starts and stops. A turntable is not useful in our space due to the thrust stage, so we found other ways to create that flow.



Are you now a fan of the novel?

I am now a HUGE fan of Brontë and have read the novel 3 times to date.

Jeanne Syquia portrays Jane Eyre at A Noise Within

Photo by Craig Schwartz



Does the play follow the novel’s three parts as originally written? (i.e. suffering miserably as a child, then at school, then when she is a governess for Mr. Rochester)

It covers all of these phases in her life but not chronologically as in the novel.

Frederick Stuart

Photo by Craig Schwartz



Why do you think Jane Eyre is often considered the most famous Gothic suspense romantic novel ever written?

Although the phrase was in use before Jane Eyre, Bronte’s novel was so powerful, so full of romance and mystery, as well as an instant best seller, that it was after its publication that the phrase Gothic Romance became regularly employed — generally referring to Jane Eyre

Deborah Strang, Jeanne Syquia (seated), and Trisha Miller

Photo by Craig Schwartz



Are there parts of the novel left out of the play? If so, what would you add in to the script?

Williamson is very clever in her approach, giving us a stage play that runs just over 2 hours. She hits all the main points in Jane’s life with a dynamic and moving conclusion, so no I wouldn’t want to change it.



What do you see as the character arc for Jane, who is considered an early feminist?

As a young and emotionally abused girl, she develops early a passionate sense of justice both for herself and others. As she grows, she is capable of tempering this passion with empathy and an inner strength which help her weather storms that might cripple most of us

Jeanne Syquia and Frederick Stuart

Photo by Craig Schwartz

Do you consider Mr. Rochester to be a true romantic hero? Why or why not?

He is certainly a sympathetic and romantic figure. But when we meet him, he is a seriously flawed and wounded human. The story so resonates because without Jane’s influence, he might not survive the horrific emotional damage he has incurred. I find them both to be romantic heroes.



Tell me how you decided on the casting of the show. Open auditions? Have you worked with any of them before?

I had Jeanne Syquia in mind for the role almost immediately. I had worked with her on A Midsummer Night’s Dream and discovered that she has a huge range and an ability to be enigmatic which is particularly important for the role.

Frederick Stuart and Jeanne Syquia

Photo by Craig Schwartz



Since many fans are attending performances, have any called attention to discrepancies in the story during talkbacks?

No. Actually just the opposite. Those who know the novel well are uniformly impressed by its purity.



What do you hope audience members will be talking about after seeing Jane Eyre?

I hope that they immediately run out and buy the novel. They are in for a real treat!

Jeanne Syquia

Photo by Craig Schwartz

What’s up next for you at A Noise Within - or elsewhere?

We announce our upcoming season this next Tuesday. So stay tuned!

See it and understand how and why Jane Eyre embodies the enduring power of a woman’s search for self-determination, love, and truth through a story as compelling today as it was nearly two centuries ago. Performances continue through April 20 on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. at A Noise Within, 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107. Post–performance conversations with the artists take place every Friday. Student matinees are scheduled on select weekdays at 10:30 a.m.; interested educators should send an email to education@anoisewithin.org.

Tickets start at $51.50 (including fees). Student tickets start at $20. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. For more information and to purchase tickets, call (626) 356–3100 or go to www.anoisewithin.org.

Comments