Interview: Hugh Panaro’s Happy to Be A MAN WITHOUT A MASK

Broadway leading man Hugh Panaro celebrates the release of his new CD Man Without a Mask with a one-nighter December 5, 2024, at the Catalina Bar & Grill. Songs from the CD recorded over two nights at 54 Below will be featured amongst some other favorites of Hugh.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Hugh!

Absolutely my pleasure, thank you for asking!

Your show at the Catalina will be a recreation of your stint at 54 Below which you recorded in 2022 for your first-ever CD Man Without a Mask. Besides the obligatory Phantom and Les Misérables songs, was there a specific reason or theme for choosing the other songs you chose?

You cracked me up with “obligatory," lol! But to your point, I might get some hate mail if I don’t include Phantom and Les Misérables, right? But luckily I love them both and never get tired of singing those gorgeous songs. Actually every song in Man Without a Mask is extremely personal, and part of the musical blueprint of my life from the time I was a child starting out in musical theater right up to this very moment. I am also excited to tell you that I will have a special guest star at Catalina. My dear friend Lisa Vroman will be "dropping by" and I cannot wait for that reunion. Lisa and I met when we were babies doing a production of Stephen Sondheim’s A Little Night Music at the Walnut Street Theatre in my hometown of Philadelphia. And of course, we did The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway together and have been paired up numerous times with symphony orchestras over the years. I love Lisa tremendously and her artistry is unparalleled. So while my first solo CD Man Without a Mask (#shamelessplug) is a template for my Catalina show, there will definitely be some surprises and new songs!

What were some of the songs that didn’t make the cut?

Ahhh, the “dog song” has become our running joke!! When I first started working on my solo show, I was singing a song from Lucky Stiff called Times Like This. When my director Richard Jay-Alexander came onboard, one of the first things he asked me was, “Hughsky, why are you singing about dogs?” I said, “cause I love dogs!” Richard said, “That’s not a good enough reason, you have a rich career and so much more to say!” So, no more "dog song.” Of course, it's far more difficult to let go of some other songs. I played Georges Seurat in Sam Buntrock’s beautiful production of Sunday in the Park with George at the 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle. Finishing the Hat is a very special song to me but ultimately didn't "make the cut." We sang through so many special songs and it's actually painful making those hard choices. Thankfully I had Richard Jay-Alexander and my musical director Joseph Thalken as sounding boards, otherwise it would be a three-hour show!

Have you worked with Joseph Thalken and Trey Henry many times before?

I met Joseph Thalken eight years ago through our mutual friend Liz Callaway and I will be forever grateful. He is a musical genius and a true artist. He also has a wicked sense of humor, and I adore him as a human being. One of the best compliments I ever got was after a performance when someone asked me, "How long have you and Joseph been a couple?" When I explained that we were "just really good friends" they were shocked and actually seemed disappointed! I thought that was very sweet and spoke volumes of our chemistry on stage. I loved it! Catalina will be my first time working with Trey Henry and I'm very excited. He is first class, so accomplished and respected, and I'm beyond lucky that he said "Yes," and I’m predicting that the show will be very special with Trey on bass and hopefully the beginning of a new musical friendship.

You’ve played the Phantom for over 2,000 performances. What was your secret in keeping your Phantom fresh?

Ha, I was waiting! I get asked this question often, and my answer is not the most scintillating, it’s my job to keep it fresh. And I don't find it very hard. Every audience is unique and that energy exchange between us is palpable and electric. The beauty of live theatre is that you can never do the same show twice no matter how hard you try! When I was 12 years old, my parents took me to see my first Broadway show. It was Annie starring Andrea McArdle and it changed my life forever. You never know who is sitting out there "in the dark" and how you could affect their life in a truly profound way. As the quote goes, "With great power comes great responsibility." I think of that every night before I go onstage.

Was it challenging to play Raoul after inhabiting the Phantom for so long?

Well, chronologically, I was playing Marius in Les Misérables when Harold Prince cast me as Raoul. I was 25 and the role fit me like a glove. I loved playing Raoul and honestly never had my sights set on playing the Phantom. While I could have sung the role, I don't know that I had the "life experience" at 25 to fully embody the character emotionally. It wasn't until almost a decade later that Hal Prince asked me to don the mask for the first time. I had just finished his production of Showboat in London’s West End playing Gaylord Ravenal. Hal called me on the phone and said, “Hugh, the actor playing the Phantom in New York is taking a leave of absence, I think you have the gravitas to play the part if you're interested." Needless to say, Hal didn't have to twist my arm too much! I will tell you that each time I've gotten to revisit the role, I've been able to bring more to the table in so many ways, and I do believe that comes with age and I dare say wisdom.

What do you remember of your initial audition for Phantom? Were you auditioning for the title role?

Omg, I’m like an elephant, I remember everything! As I mentioned, I was playing Marius in Les Misérables at the Imperial Theatre and I had just learned that I had lost the role of Chris in Miss Saigon. I was heartbroken. I got a call from my agent to audition for the role of Raoul for Hal Prince and the creative team on stage at the Majestic Theatre where The Phantom of the Opera was playing. Now the Majestic Theatre stage door was literally across the street from the Imperial Theatre, so I walked from my "Marius" dressing room across the street to the Majestic Theatre stage door, signed in at the security desk and was sent to the basement to wait with about five other guys. The proscenium was right overhead so you could hear everyone’s audition and it was really nerve wracking! After my audition, I was told that Hal really liked my acting but wasn’t sure about my voice! GULP! Casting gave me another chance and set up a vocal coaching with Phantom's Maestra Kristen Blodgette. I returned to the Majestic Theatre stage on a Wednesday morning right before a matinee of Les Miz, belted out All I Ask Of You like my life depended on it and Hal Prince cast me on the spot! I floated back across the street, did my matinee of Les Miz, then took myself out for a big steak dinner to celebrate! I was in hog heaven, I rehearsed Raoul during the day, played Marius at night, and did my final performance as Marius at a Sunday matinee. Monday morning, they cut off all my long Les Miz hair and I played my first performance as Raoul that evening. It doesn't get much better than that!

What do you remember of the very first time you stepped onto a Broadway Stage as Marius in Les Misérables?

Wow, there will never be a moment like that again, after all is was my Broadway debut! I had been in the First National touring company for a year before I was asked to join the Broadway cast. I remember getting a room at the Marriott Marquis for my mom and dad and they drove in from Philadelphia for my opening night. My dad cried through the whole show and my mom, ever the actress herself, gave me "notes" after the show. No joke!!! The New York cast could not have been more welcoming, and the Broadway Theatre immediately felt like home. Another thing I’ll never forget is that I had two weeks off after leaving the tour and starting in New York, so I took myself to Cancun for a quick holiday and managed to pick up quite the stomach bug! I won't go into detail but let's just say that by opening night on Broadway, my Marius costumes were very loose!! #montezumasrevenge

Do you prefer performing as a scripted character (The Phantom, Raoul, Marius, Jean Valjean) or as Hugh Panaro yourself in concert?

Really great question, I love both for different reasons. When you have great scripted material for a role like Jean Valjean, Phantom, or Sweeney Todd it doesn’t get much better theatrically. For whatever reason, I seem to get cast in these dark, brooding, and oh-so serious roles. The great irony is that anyone who knows me will tell you I’m a big nerdy goofball. One of the things I love about concert and cabaret is that I don’t need to subdue that part of myself. I can let my inner 12-year-old out to play so people get to see the real Hugh Panaro and get to know my story and understand why I do what I do, and why I still love it after all these years.

In 2007, you performed with Barbra Streisand on her first European concert tour. Can you share some fun/fond memories of that experience?

Yassss! I still get a stupid grin on my face when I think about it! How many people get to sing with their idol?! I literally learned how to sing with Barbra’s records growing up. I swear it’s how I learned breath control and phrasing. The only thing better than singing with your idol is discovering that your idol is a good human being. Barbra could not have been more professional and more, importantly, kind. I loved looking into those big blue eyes every night and the spontaneity and playfulness she shared with us onstage was like a master class. Offstage, I loved playing with Barbra’s dog Sammy during soundcheck and sharing dark chocolate gelato in London. It was pure joy and, oh yeah, Europe wasn’t too bad either!!

Is there a theatrical role you would love to sink your singing chops into?

I’ve been pretty lucky so far! Sweeney Todd was definitely on my bucket list! When I was younger, I had always wanted to play Tony in West Side Story. I never got that part but at least I can still sing those amazing Bernstein songs in concert! I do think it would be a blast to play King George in Hamilton in case Lin-Manuel Miranda reads this!

What do you see yourself doing in 10 years?

Oh, that’s easy! I'll be living in Italy with my husband and a few dogs, making homemade pasta and drinking Negronis after biking home from a day at the beach.

What’s next in the future for Hugh Panaro?

Thanks for asking, after Catalina and soaking up some California sunshine, Richard Jay-Alexander, Joseph Thalken and I will be rehearsing a brand new Christmas show for the historic Walnut Street Theatre in my hometown of Philadelphia and I'd love to do a Christmas CD (I'm a Christmas Junkie)! But for now, our sole focus is on bringing a kick-ass show to the West Coast!!

Thank you again, Hugh! I look forward to experiencing you at the Catalina.

Thank you Gil, look forward to seeing you very soon!

For tickets for Hugh’s one-nighter December 5th, click on the button below:

