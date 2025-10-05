Interview: Director Amie Farrell of MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON – APT. 2B

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Attention murder mystery fans – the Los Angeles premiere of Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson – Apt 2B by Kate Hamill is being directed by Amie Farrell at International City Theatre in Long Beach from October 17 through November 2. The fast-paced and wildly entertaining comic escapade inspired by the classic tales of Sherlock Holmes gets a sharp and sassy twist, thanks to what Hamill calls her “cheerful desecration” of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous detective series.

I decided to speak with director Amie Farrell (pictured, credit Peter Konerko) about her vision for presenting the story of two free-spirited women who hilariously evolve into codependent partners in crime-solving.



Thank you, Amie, for taking the time to speak with me today. As a way of introducing you, please tell me about your theatrical training that led you to directing productions.

I have had quite an adventure leading me here! I started acting as a kid in my hometown of Kansas City Mo, attended Interlochen Arts Academy, then off to Chicago for The Theater School at DePaul. I began acting professionally in Chicago and around this country on many prestigious stages like Pasadena Playhouse, Milwaukee Rep, The Geffen and more. Eventually landing me here in LA where I added camera work to my plate with films like Mank and American Sniper, and TV like Grey’s Anatomy, Raven’s Home and This is Us.

It was about 10 years ago when directing began to call me with a strong voice. As a woman of a certain age in this biz, I began to feel a need to lead and be at the forefront of the creative process. I have gotten to direct in the theater, on film and in the podcast world. I jump back and forth from acting to directing and back again.

Sarah Wolter and Cheryl Daro. Photo by Jordan Gohara

What drew you to Kate Hamill’s sharp, comic take on the Sherlock Holmes stories?

When I first read Kate Hamill’s play, the comedy and playfulness jumped off the page. These women are kicking butts and having a blast doing it. But, what struck a deeper chord was that this is a play about connection and friendship.



The play is described as a “cheerful desecration” of the originals. How do you approach that spirit as a director?

I know, the description is wonderful, right? I love the classics. I respect those that have come before us. So, that was a given - respect the core of the Sherlock stories – buddies searching to find answers to the mysteries in life. And we jump into the delicious circumstances of Kate’s play – it is two wacky women in this contemporary world.

Cheryl Daro and Sarah Wolter. Photo by Jordan Gohara

How does putting women at the center of these classic adventures change the dynamic of the Holmes-and-Watson relationship?

These glorious gals grow, shine, and excel more and more the closer they grow to one another. There is something special that occurs when women gather and take action. Women thrive from community and togetherness. It is such treat to explore the nuanced women in this play. Kate has given us varied and dynamic characters.



What qualities do Sarah Wolter and Cheryl Daro bring to Holmes and Watson that audiences will love?

Audiences are going to have a fun ride with Sarah and Cheryl at the helm. Sarah Wolters’ Holmes has all the logic and intellect we know of Holmes – and she brings a playfulness that explodes in bursts of pure silliness. Cheryl Daro’s Watson (or Wats, as we affectionately call her) has such a big heart that shines through this spit fire of a woman.

Sarah Wolter and Cheryl Daro. Photo by Jordan Gohara

You’re working with a cast where some actors juggle multiple roles. How are you using staging, costume, or design to support that quick-shift comedy?

We must mention the agile actors Brian Stanton and Tamarra Graham who complete our cast. These actors physically morph with ease and joy. I have had fun working with our designers to create looks for each different character (using much Velcro) and location in this romp! Not to give anything away, but I have been playing with the idea of this being a big puzzle where the pieces come apart and are put back together.

Sarah Wolter and Cheryl Daro. Photo by Jordan Gohara

What type(s) of comic styles or traditions are you drawing on in staging it?

This is a broad physical comedy. I am pulling from classic and contemporary comedy both stage and screen, from vaudeville, farce, Carol Burnett, Eartha Kitt, The Golden Girls, 227, to Key & Peele and Megan Hilty.



With such a fast-paced script, how do you keep the energy high while still making space for the characters’ quirks to shine?

I create the structure of the play like a playground, then let the actors play within it. You can’t stop these four actors from shinning.



The story speaks to pandemic-era malaise and codependency. How do you balance those contemporary resonances with the farcical fun in the play?

It is a balancing act, for sure. The structure of the play definitely supports this with high energy fast-paced scenes and then a quieter scene. But I feel like it reflects real life... one moment I am pissed at the world and then a moment later my husband tells a joke and I am laughing so hard I fall on the floor.

Sarah Wolter and Cheryl Daro. Photo by Jordan Gohara

Playwright Kate Hamill has a reputation for bold, feminist adaptations. What excites you about bringing her voice to ICT audiences?

I think audiences of all ages, cultures, genders and experiences will find themselves in Kate Hamill’s world – her vivid use of language and the story of these oddball people who are all trying to find connection and comradery. We all want that, right?



Absolutely. What’s up next for you as a director?

I will be directing with Interact Theater Co, Occidental College, and a film series Grown Folks Misadventures.



Thanks so much!

Thank you!

Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson – Apt. 2B runs October 17 through November 2 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Two preview performances take place on Wednesday, Oct. 15 and Thursday, Oct. 16, both at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $56 on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and $59 on opening night (Friday, Oct. 17) and at Sunday matinees. Low-priced tickets to previews are $44.



Performances take place at International City Theatre, located in Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center’s Beverly O’Neill Theater at 330 East Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA 90802. For more information and tickets, call (562) 436-4610 or go to https://ictlongbeach.org/holmesandwatson/

