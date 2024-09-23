Interview: Andy Fickman Directs Kristen Bell, Jason Alexander in PARENTS IN CHAINS Workshop

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Anyone who has kids — or knows anyone with kids — will want to check out the upcoming workshop production of a new comedy, Parents In Chains, written by Emmy and Peabody award-winner Jay Martel and directed by Andy Fickman (Heathers The Musical, Reefer Madness).

The show stars actors Jason Alexander (“Seinfeld”), Kristen Bell (Frozen, Nobody Wants This), Yvette Nicole Brown (“Community,” Dreamgirls), Tom Everett Scott (La La Land, Race to Witch Mountain), Jackie Tohn (Nobody Wants This, “Glow”), and Gary Anthony Williams (“Night Court,” “The Crew”).

It follows six parents as their 17-year-old daughters drive home during an approaching hurricane. Told exclusively through the worried parents' frenetic (and comedic) text messages as they face every parent's ultimate struggle: What it means to let go of your kids.

Fickman took some time out of his schedule to answer a few of BroadwayWorld's questions via e-mail:

In your words, what is this show about?

Our show is about the most difficult task in the world...parenting. When I was a kid growing up in Texas, no event took place involving other kids until all the parents had had multiple phone calls mapping out how it would go down for us. Now...the phone call has been replaced by the immediate ease of texting...which can lose a lot in translation.

What drew you to the story?

When I read Jay Martel's script I was hooked immediately. As the father of two, I found myself relating to almost every character's POV. Good or bad. With each new bit of information added into the stew...the pot is stirred and stirred until it becomes somewhat unrecognizable...which is exactly what every parent deals with 24/7, no matter how fast their thumbs can text.

Tell me about the format: Is the whole thing told via text messages read out loud?

Yes the entire show is told via text messages read aloud...including every poorly placed emoji, bad spelling and autocorrect working against you...as you always hit "send" too soon. Followed by the endless waiting for a text response - phone calls, immediate answers - text messages.........................

Give me a few examples of relatable parenting stories that will be told here.

Well the biggest one is trust - as these parents must learn to trust their 17-year-old daughters on a road trip. Which is already a parent's worst nightmare - how much freedom do you give them - how much tracking of their every move is allowed before it becomes stalking? Oh, also add a major storm brewing heading their way. With all that info or lack thereof, what decisions do you make on their behalf or - as is more often the case - your behalf. Letting go...is easier said than done.

Is this every parent’s eventual story (kids leaving the nest, etc)? Will parents relate? How about non-parents?

I think it's a universal story - no matter how old we get, if we are blessed to still have our parents alive, aren't we always still tied to them? I still call my Mom regularly, but according to her not regularly enough. If I go on a trip, I am still required to give my Mom all the information so she knows I am safe. Even though I am a grown-up. If there is any bad weather anywhere within a 5-state radius of where I am - she will check in to make sure I am okay. So whether you are a parent or not - the ties that bind us to our parents still remain. Also, Jay is an amazing writer, and the audience will love the journey he takes them on.

What are your hopes for the show after this?

I would hope for multiple balloons and a confetti drop of massive proportions the moment the show finishes. Of course, I hope for that every time I leave the bathroom. I am just so excited about this show. I think Jay has written something so special and this cast is insanely talented. I hope to learn all we can so we can turn around and keep finding ways to do it for more extended periods of time....in lots of amazing locations...assuming there are balloons and confetti.

PARENTS IN CHAINS will perform on Monday, September 30 & Tuesday, October 1 at 8pm at the Whitley Theatre, 6555 Hollywood Blvd. in Los Angeles. Tickets are available at EventBrite.

.

Comments