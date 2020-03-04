International Post-Post-Modern Phenomenon Meow Meow Creates PANDEMONIUM At The McCallum

The phenomenon that is Meow Meow-she's an international siren, a comedienne extraordinaire and a creator of beautiful mayhem-will return to the McCallum Theatre at 8:00pm, Wednesday, April 1. The spectacular crowd-surfing queen of song creates an unforgettable evening of exquisite music and mayhem. Prepare for Piazzolla tangos, Weill, Brecht, Brel and even Radiohead, alongside original chansons.

Post-post-modern diva Meow Meow has hypnotized, inspired and terrified audiences globally with unique creations and sell-out shows from New York's Lincoln Center and Berlin's Bar Jeder Vernunft to London's West End and the Sydney Opera House. Named one of the "Top Performers of the Year" by The New Yorker, the tragi-comedienne has been called "sensational" (The Times, UK), a "diva of the highest order" (New York Post), "The Queen of Chanson" (Berliner Zeitung) and "a phenomenon" by the Australian press. Her award-winning solo works have been curated by David Bowie, Pina Bausch, Mikhail Baryshnikov and numerous international arts festivals.

Not only is Meow Meow a prolific original music, theater and dance-theater creator; she specializes in the Weimar repertoire and French chanson. She has played Jenny in Weill'sThreepenny Opera in Paris and London with the London Philharmonic, and Anna 1 and 2 in Weill's Seven Deadly Sins with Orchestra Victoria, as well as numerous Weimar works with Sydney Symphony Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony, Oregon Symphony, the Australian Chamber Orchestra and the Bergen Philharmonic.

Highlights of recent seasons include concerts at Lincoln Center's American Songbook Series, the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., Davies Symphony Hall in San Francisco, and performances of William Walton's Façade and Seven Deadly Sins conducted by Vladimir Jurowski at the Berlin Konzerthaus; Miss Adelaide in a concert version of Guys and Dolls at London's Royal Albert Hall; performances of Meow Meow's Pandemonium with the Sydney Symphony at the Sydney Opera House in 2018; and an extended run of concerts at the Barbican with Barry Humphries and the Aurora Orchestra. That program, a highly acclaimed return season, resurrected lost and banned works from the Weimar period.

In the United States, Meow Meow was commissioned for David Bowie's Highline Festival by director John Cameron Mitchell. Her piece An Audience With Meow Meow premiered at Berkeley Rep with direction by Emma Rice and was re-created for Boston Arts Emerson, directed by Leigh Silverman and designed by Andrea Lauer. Meow Meow has performed with Pink Martini at the Berlin Philharmonie, Royal Albert Hall, Opera Garnier Monte Carlo, the Hollywood Bowl, and across Europe, Canada and the United States. She appears frequently in the Bard College Spiegeltent Summer series and has performed in concert with Alan Cumming at The Met Museum, and in Taylor Mac's A 24-Decade History of Popular Music series.

Meow Meow's albums with frequent collaborators, composer Iain Grandage and the Wild Dog Orchestra, include Vamp, Songs From a Little Match Girl, and Mermaid (with the Siren Effect Orchestra). Her latest album, Hotel Amour, recorded with Thomas M. Lauderdale of Pink Martini, features duets with Rufus Wainwright, the late Michel Legrand, and The Von Trapps, as well as original songs written by Lauderdale and Meow Meow, performed with members of Pink Martini and the Oregon Symphony.

www.meowmeowrevolution.com

Tickets for this performance are priced at $78, $58 and $28. Tickets are available at the Theatre's website at www.mccallumtheatre.com or by calling the McCallum Theatre Box Office at (760) 340-2787.





