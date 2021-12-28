Inna Faliks to Perform at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts will present an evening with acclaimed pianist Inna Faliks, who breaks new ground with a breathtakingly innovative homage to Beethoven and Ravel that includes the live premieres of imaginative and rich new works for the piano by nine contemporary composers, including Paola Prestini, Billy Childs, Timo Andres, Richard Danielpour, Peter Golub, Ian Krouse, David Lefkowitz, Mark Carlson, and Tamir Hendelman, on Thursday, January 13, 2021, 7:30 pm, in The Wallis' Bram Goldsmith Theater. On the program are Beethoven's Bagatelles, op. 126, and Ravel's Gaspard de la Nuit alongside the new works by the nine composers, the latter six all UCLA faculty composers, who were commissioned to craft responses to these masterpieces. A pre-concert Prelude with Inna Faliks takes place on stage at 6:30 pm.

The performance also celebrates Faliks' CD release of the program on Navona Records, which was recorded/produced during the global pandemic with the help of Yamaha's Disklavier technology. According to critics, the results are exhilarating, not least owing to Faliks's stunningly precise and sensitive pianistic interpretation. Inna Faliks is a Yamaha Artist. Commissions supported by Davise Fund, UCLA, and Yamaha Artist Services.

Ticket prices are $29-$79 per person. The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 (Monday - Friday, 10 am to 6 pm) or visit TheWallis.org/faliks.

The Wallis is closely monitoring the ever-changing local health and safety environment carefully and addressing known health factors at the moment. Should plans change and any performance be required to be postponed or cancelled or if venue capacity limitations are instituted, ticket holders will be notified immediately with options for their purchased tickets per The Wallis' ticketing policies.

The health and safety of patrons, their staff and artists inside and outside their venue are a top priority for The Wallis. All audience members attending indoor performances will be required to show proof of full vaccination upon entry at The Wallis, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the attending their performance date. Further details, including methods of vaccination confirmation and COVID testing will be announced soon. In addition, all patrons regardless of vaccination status will be required to properly wear a face mask over both the nose and mouth upon entering The Wallis' indoor spaces and for the duration of their visit. The Wallis' health and safety protocols are also subject to change at the venue's sole discretion or in accordance with LA County and City of Beverly Hills regulations. For The Wallis' most current health and safety protocols, visit TheWallis.org/SafetyIndoors.