Inland Valley Repertory Theatre to Celebrate 100th Production With THE FANTASTICKS

Inland Valley Repertory Theatre will celebrate its 100th production in the Inland Valley with the Harvey Schmidt and Tom Jones musical The Fantasticks. This delightful and enchanting musical weaves together humor and romance while telling the story of a boy and a girl whose loving parents conspire to keep them apart.

The cast is led by Abel Miramontes in the role of El Gallo, and fellow Orange County residents Logan Eliza and Braxton McGrath play the star-crossed lovers. Los Angeles County's Patrick McMahon and Lisa Dyson play the conspiring parents and Steven Didrick is an actor who helps them implement their plot. Sarah Escobar Fountain (from Rancho Cucamonga) and Dani Angel Bustamonte (from Covina) round out this very talented cast. Frank Minano will direct IVRT's production of The Fantasticks, with music direction by Ronda Rubio and costumes by Mark Gamez.

"The story is an innocent tale of young love, pre 9/11," says director Frank Minano. "It pays tribute to the classic story of Romeo and Juliet, but with a happy ending." The audience is invited into a magical realm filled with moonlight and wonder, where the boundaries of reality blur and love unfolds in the most unexpected ways.

The Fantasticks runs March 29 & 30 and April 5 & 6 at the University of La Verne's Morgan Auditorium. Saturday evening shows begin at 7:30pm and Sunday matinees begin at 2:00pm. Ticket prices range from $50 - $60, with discounts of 20% offered for groups of 10 or more.

Founded with the goal of presenting high quality productions to promote the talents of aspiring actors of all ages, IVRT is a non-profit, regional theatre company that has performed throughout the Inland Valley in various venues. Most recently IVRT was honored by the Inland Empire Magazine with the readers' choice award for Best Performing Arts Company in the Inland Empire, and it is a past recipient of the Rancho Cucamonga Community Foundation's Primavera Award for "Outstanding Contributions to the Arts."

In addition to The Fantasticks, IVRT's 2025 season includes the blockbuster Disney musical Newsies! (July 17 - August 3), Kim Eberhardt's Holly Dolly Christmas, Love Dolly Tribute (November 29 & 30), and readers' theater productions of Ken Ludwig's new play Dear Jack, Dear Louise (on July 25) and David Mamet's Pulitzer winning play Glengarry Glen Ross (on Aug. 1). Season tickets, which include all five shows, are currently on sale for $150. All performances take place at the Morgan Auditorium, located on the beautiful campus of the University of La Verne.

