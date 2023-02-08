Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

In Its 10th Year, Hollywood Burlesque Festival to Offer Sweetheart Deal Just In Time For Valentine's Day

The Hollywood Burlesque Festival takes place March 17-19, 2023 at The Vermont Hollywood.

Feb. 08, 2023  

With Valentine's Day less than a week away, last minute shoppers need not fret. The Hollywood Burlesque Festival is offering a sweetheart deal that includes a chance to win two VIP tickets and a 30% discount for anyone that buys at least two tickets.

"For anyone who is still trying to find the perfect Valentine's gift less than a week away from the big day, tickets to the Hollywood Burlesque Festival are sure to create anticipation before the event, enjoyment during the event, and tantalizing memories long after the final curtain closes," said Miss Spent Youth, Hollywood Burlesque Festival producer and performer. "With couples making up the majority of our attendees, we want to give couples an incentive to get their tickets early through this promotion."

Heading into its 10th year, the Hollywood Burlesque Festival takes place March 17-19, 2023 at The Vermont Hollywood.

With more than 70 beauties serving up the oft-forgotten art of the tease, this will be an unforgettable event that delights, allures and entertains everyone -- couples, groups of friends and even those who attend unaccompanied.

Over the weekend, attendees will also be able to take part in burlesque classes and workshops and imbibe in the most delectable food and drinks curated for The Hollywood Burlesque Festival by sponsors Sailor Jerry Rum, Hendricks Gin, Milagro Tequila, Reyka Vodka AND Monkey Shoulder Whiskey.

For a chance to win two VIP tickets, just visit HollywoodBurlesqueFestival.com and click on the "Get In Touch" tab at the top. From there, just sign up for email updates and you'll be entered in the contest. Entries will be accepted until Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:59 p.m.

Please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2223786®id=9&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.hollywoodburlesquefestival.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 for more information and to purchase tickets. Anyone who purchases two tickets will automatically receive the discount.

ABOUT THE HOLLYWOOD BURLESQUE SHOW:

The Hollywood Burlesque Festival aims to ensure the ongoing tradition of burlesque in the arts and to raise awareness and appreciation of an art form that both empowers and admires the human figure. We believe that modern burlesque is for every body regardless of the previous beauty standards performers were forced to adhere to.

We welcome acts of all styles and performers of any shape, size, color, ability, background, age, identity, gender, or economic class to join our stage. The Hollywood Burlesque Festival was founded in 2013 by the Foul-Mouthed Godmother of LA Burlesque Lili VonSchtupp. The festival is currently run by veteran performer and producer Miss Spent Youth.




