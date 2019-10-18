IVRT presents "Peter and the Starcatcher" opening Wednesday October 23 in Claremont at the Candlelight Pavilion.

Directed by Gary Krinke, the play with music features IVRT resident company members Michael Buczynski* along with Chris Russo, Haley Rubin, John Nisbet, Tony Collins, Bryan Richardson, Garrett Henry Smith, Preston Helms, Taylor Bjur, Steve Siegel, Tucker Boyes, Nathanial Vogel and Reilly Jimenez. Playing the role of 13-year-old Peter is IVRT newcomer Hayden Mangum, a commercial music student at Biola University who also works as a performer at Disneyland and the Disney Cruise Line. Hope Kaufman is the assistant director. Kim Eberhardt is choreographer. Bill Wolfe is the music director.

Before Peter became "The Boy Who Would Not Grow Up," he lived an entirely different life as an unnamed, unhappy orphan before a remarkable girl encouraged him to find his true self. The Tony- winning Peter and the Starcatcher creates the magic that theatre is all about - for all ages. The prequel to Peter Pan is based on the children's book by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson and freely adapted for the stage by Rick Elice. It was premiered in La Jolla in 2009 before it went to Broadway and was nominated for the Tony award for Best Play in 2012.

October 23, 30 and November 5 at 7:30; November 6 at 2:30 and 7:30. Tickets: $25-$43. Tickets can be purchased by phone Monday through Thursday from 10am until 1pm at (909) 859-4878, or online 24/7 at www.ivrt.org. Inland Valley Repertory Theatre performs at the Candlelight Pavilion, 455 West Foothill Bllvd at the corner of Indian Hill behind Trader Joe's in Claremont. No dinner is served at IVRT performances. Concessions (sweets, bottled water, etc.) may be purchased in the lobby.





