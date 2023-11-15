Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

INHERIT THE WIND Starring Alfred Molina & John Douglas Thompson Extended at Pasadena Playhouse

Two of the nation’s leading lawyers go head-to-head in the ultimate battle of wit, wisdom, and will in this powerful drama.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

Pasadena Playhouse has extended its fresh take on Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee’s Inherit the Wind, through Sunday, December 3, 2023. The production stars Alfred Molina (The Father at Pasadena Playhouse, Frida, Spider-Man 2) as Henry Drummond, and John Douglas Thompson (Till, The Gilded Age, Tony Nomination for Jitney) as Matthew Harrison Brady and is helmed by celebrated Los Angeles director Michael Michetti.  Updated casting information is available at  www.pasadenaplayhouse.org

 
For this new production, audience members have the option of being part of the action with onstage seating in the courtroom gallery as well as a jury box located at the foot of the stage. Jury Box Seating is available as a lottery offering where patrons have the chance to purchase specially priced $20 tickets, exclusively available on TodayTix. To access the Lottery, audiences need to download the TodayTix app (for IOS or Android). Winners are announced between 11:00am–2:00pm PDT each Friday for the following week's performances and have access to some of the most coveted seats to the show.  

The creative team includes Sara Ryung Clement (Costume Designer), Omar Madkour (Lighting Designer), Jeff Gardner (Sound Designer), Darryl Archibald (Vocal Arranger), Jeffrey Bernstein (Vocal Director), Miranda Johnson-Haddad (Dramaturg), and Casting by RBT Casting (Ryan Bernard Tymensky, CSA and Rose Bochner, CSA). 
 
Two of the nation’s leading lawyers go head-to-head in the ultimate battle of wit, wisdom, and will in this powerful drama. With freedom of speech hanging in the balance, will this small-town courtroom bring us together or tear the nation apart? In a fresh production boldly reimagined for today, Inherit the Wind will make you rethink what you know and dare you to question just how much society has evolved.  “Even more topical than half a century ago.”-NEW YORK TIMES
 
Inherit the Wind is made possible in part by the Pasadena Arts & Culture Commission and the City of Pasadena Cultural Affairs Division. Additional production support provided by The Sheri and Les Biller Family Foundation.
 
Tickets and information for Inherit the Wind are available at pasadenaplayhouse.org, by phone at 626-356-7529, and at the box office at 39 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101.  
 

About Pasadena Playhouse

Pasadena Playhouse, the official State Theater of California and recipient of the 2023 Regional Theatre Tony Award, is one of the most prolific theaters in the country. The Playhouse has staged thousands of original productions since its founding in 1917 including premieres of works by Tennessee Williams, Eugene O’Neill, Suzan Lori Parks and hundreds more. For decades, its pioneering School for Theater Arts was a training ground for actors and theatermakers who went on to make significant contributions to the entertainment industry. Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Danny Feldman since 2016, Pasadena Playhouse’s productions and community programs are centered on its founding idea of being a living force in its community, making theater for everyone. 
 


