I WAS BORN THIS WAY Documentary Sets Theatrical Release

 The film opens on October 30th exclusively at the Laemmle North Hollywood Cinemas.

By: Oct. 13, 2025
I WAS BORN THIS WAY Documentary Sets Theatrical Release Image
I Was Born This Way, a new documentary exploring the life and legacy of Archbishop Carl Bean, has set its theatrical release. The movie made its world debut earlier this year at the Tribeca Festival.

Directed by Academy Award® winner Daniel Junge and Academy Award® nominee Sam Pollard and produced by Wellington Love and Jed Alan, the film opens October 30th exclusively at the Laemmle North Hollywood Cinemas following its AFI FEST premiere, with Q&A discussions featuring the filmmakers and participants from the documentary. Additional cities will follow.

Executive produced by Questlove, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Broadway's Billy Porter, the documentary utilizes never-before-seen archival footage, rotoscope animation and intimate interviews with Lady GagaDionne Warwick, Rep. Maxine Waters, along with Questlove and Porter.

Six years in the making, I Was Born This Way spans the life of Archbishop Bean from his traumatic childhood on the streets of Baltimore to his inspired music career, where he found unexpected success with the 1977 Billboard Top 10 disco hit and gay anthem “I Was Born This Way.” The film also follows his journey from music to ministry, chronicling his founding of the Minority AIDS Project and the Unity Fellowship Church Movement, the world’s first LGBTQ+ church for people of color.

Watch the trailer below:

