I DO! I DO! Livestreamed Musical To Benefit Five Local Theatres

Inland Valley Repertory Theatre has announced its livestreaming benefit performance of the musical play "I Do! I Do!" A montage of 50 years of marriage, the play is told in song, story and dance by actors from IVRT, Ophelia's Jump Productions, Center Stage Fontana, 3D Theatricals, and the Chance Theater. Proceeds from this performance will benefit each of the participating nonprofit theatre companies.

"Local and regional theatres were hit so hard in 2020," said Donna Marie Minano, Executive Director of IVRT. "This production gives us all a chance to work together and help each other through this year. Theatre begets theatre and it's an honor to create art for our community," she said.

This play follows one couple (Agnes and Michael) over more than 50 years -from the altar to retirement.

"IVRT's streaming production will include several actors playing Agnes and Michael at various ages and is set in contemporary times," Director Frank Minano said. "While we are giving it a contemporary approach, the musical vignettes by Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt, adapted from the play 'The Fourposter,' will continue to pay tribute to the Golden Age of Broadway."

About the play: A hit on Broadway with mega stars Robert Preston and Mary Martin, "I DO! I DO!" is a musical featuring a story of a married couple's ups and downs through the years. The cast includes performing veterans Sandra Rice and Jeffrey Ricca, Bobby Collins, Jessie Pyle, TJ and Jeanette Dawson, Patrick and Tiffany Berg McMahon, Casey Long, Jamie Kaufman, Kim Eberhardt and Chris Lindsey, Todd and Jennifer Vigiletti, Beatrice Casagran and Randy Lopez, Benny Perez and Lisa Dyson, Walt Schaefer and Ann Thomas, Frank and Donna Marie Minano. Ronda Rubio will music direct and accompany with Spencer Weitzel as designer and editor.

Performance Date and Time: Performance dates are May 1 and 8 at 7 p.m. and May 2 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $27 and can be purchased by phone Monday through Thursday from 10am until 1pm at (909) 859-4878, or online 24/7 at www.ivrt.org.