Holocaust Museum LA, In Partnership With The Ebell Of Los Angeles, Will Present VILNA: A RESISTANCE STORY

Holocaust Museum LA, in partnership with The Ebell of Los Angeles, will present a performance of the inspiring musical "Vilna: A Resistance Story," Sunday, April 6, at 3 p.m. at The Ebell.

"Vilna: A Resistance Story" is a new musical about Vitka Kempner, a 19-year-old Jewish girl who inspired the heroic Jewish resistance movement in the Vilna ghetto during the Holocaust. After the Nazis invade Poland, a fierce and fearless Vitka escapes to the free, bohemian city of Vilna, Lithuania, where she meets a group of young artists and inspires them to form a resistance. "Vilna" tells a forgotten story that has been lauded as, "so important and relevant today."

With a vibrant klezmer-influenced pop score by composer/lyricist Kevin Cloud, "Vilna: A Resistance Story" features songs that have been called "melodic and memorable, ranging from elegiac and melancholy to stirring and triumphant." The book is by award-winning playwright Lisa Kenner Grissom, with additional story by Allison Cloud. The show is directed by Hannah Ryan, with music direction by Brad Gardner and casting by Jamibeth Margolis.

The performance will be presented as a staged musical. Admission is free, but reservations are required.

More information can be found at https://holocaustmuseumla.org/event-details/vilna-a-resistance-story-2

