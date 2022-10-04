Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hollywood Stars Raise Over $436,000 For Television Academy Foundation

The Television Academy Foundation today announced it raised over $436,000 at the 22nd Annual Emmys Golf Classic.

Oct. 04, 2022  

Television stars, sports luminaries, entertainment industry executives, Television Academy leadership and corporate partners competed in the golf tournament at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, Monday, Oct. 3.

Proceeds from the event benefit the nonprofit's renowned Internship and College Television Awards programs that provide industry access and career development opportunities for college students nationwide interested in media careers.

Cedric the Entertainer (The Neighborhood) and Andia Winslow (A League of Their Own) co-hosted the event that included stars from television, film and sports: Jonathan Adams (Last Man Standing), Frank Buckley (KTLA), Matt Craven (Lou), Patrick Fabian (Better Call Saul), Derek Fisher (NBA), Jason Her (For All Mankind), Brian Letscher (Scandal), Matt Letscher (The Flash), Willie Gault (NFL), Michael Irby (Mayans M.C.), Chris O'Dowd (Slumberland), Dr. Paul Nassif (Botched), Norm Nixon (NBA), Danielle Nottingham (California Live), Jesse Orosco (MLB), Ron Perlman (The Capture) and Patrick Warburton (Family Guy). Adam Rodriguez (Ordinary Joe) served as honorary host for the event.

"Our sincerest appreciation to Cedric the Entertainer and Andia Winslow for co-hosting the event and to all the celebrities and industry executives who participated in the tournament," said Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy Foundation. "Our generous corporate sponsors made this year's event a tremendous success. The funds raised will support the Foundation's year-round programming offering diverse students nationwide educational events and paid internships at top Hollywood production companies to help them on their career paths."

The tournament kicked off with "on-the-green" carpet arrivals, a putting contest, full round of golf and an afternoon cocktail reception. The day concluded with an auction and awards dinner where honors were presented, including:

1st Place Team: CBS with celebrity Cedric the Entertainer.

2nd Place Team: Lionsgate with celebrity Dr. Paul Nassif.

3rd Place Team: Deborah Bradley, Mark Kuryak, Jeffrey Springer and Kevin Walsh.

